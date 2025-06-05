Insider Spills Beans on Rams' Rivals' QB Situation
In 2024, the Seahawks were about five to eight plays away from winning the NFC West over the Rams. In fact, if not for a rocket ball deflecting off Trey McBride's face into the hands of Ahkello Witherspoon, the Seahawks would have been traveling into Los Angeles against a worn-down, injury-riddled Rams team for a winner-takes-all regular season finale for the division and the final playoff spot in the NFL.
However, that ended up not being the case, and now the Seahawks are retooling their offense with a new offensive coordinator who runs a familiar scheme (Shanahan system), Sam Darnold as their QB1, and rookie Jalen Milroe from Alabama waiting in the wings.
Milroe is a project player who has a history of clutch moments, and making explosive plays with his feet. He also makes certain throws and decisions that makes fans want to nosedive out of an airplane without a parachute.
So the question about if Milroe will start this year will be at the minds of fans as many question if Milroe's issues are a result of himself or horrific coaching. Keep in mind that Alabama OC Bill O'Brien didn't believe in him to the point that Milroe hates him and when given an OC that believed in him (Tommy Rees), Milroe won an SEC Championship, handing Georgia their second loss in three seasons and if he had a center that could've properly snapped a football, he's probably a National Champion.
It should also be noted that in 2025, it will be Milroe's fourth year with a new offensive coordinator, none of which were his fault.
Thus, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer said his peace regarding if Milroe will start this year.
"I understand the buzz and clamoring for Jalen Milroe," wrote Breer. "He’s a ridiculous athlete and outstanding kid. He was always going to turn some heads. The Seattle Seahawks also thought enough of him to take him in the third round, which is definitely not nothing."
"That said, he’s raw, and assimilating to Klint Kubiak’s offense, which is centered on detail and precision, is different than Alabama. The starter in Seattle, Sam Darnold, has played in offenses like Kubiak’s the past few years, and was even with Kubiak in San Francisco, where Kubiak was pass-game coordinator in 2023."
"For Milroe to start this year (absent an injury to Darnold), it’d have to be a situation where the Seahawks’ season was circling the drain and the staff wanted to get a look at what it has in him headed into 2026."
Breer is likely correct. However, the Rams need to prepare for him as Milroe will likely have certain packages built to utilize his strengths. Keep in mind, Kubiak had a near-unstoppable offense with the Saints before injuries ended their success, success sustained through the usage of Taysom Hill.
The Seahawks also have a way out of Darnold's contract after one season. Just saying.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra to talk Milroe.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE