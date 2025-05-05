The Rams Should Pursue Asante Samuel Jr
Asante Samuel Jr has a role in the NFL and that role should be with the Rams. After an injury riddled 2024, the former Florida State Seminole was out of contract and has yet to sign with a team this offseason. Thus, Sporting News' Jarrett Bailey believes the Rams should sign Samuel Jr.
"The Rams selected two linebackers and a defensive tackle, but didn't take any secondary players in the draft. However, there are multiple cornerbacks available for the Rams to go out and sign. The most notable name remaining is former Los Angeles Chargers star Asante Samuel Jr.," Bailey said.
"Samuel only played in four games in 2024 due to a shoulder injury, but has given the Chargers good production when healthy. He picked off two passes in each of his first three seasons and added 137 tackles, as well. In 2023, he was graded as one of PFF's top cornerbacks, earning a 75.6 coverage grade and a 73.9 overall grade."
"Adding Samuel to the secondary would immediately make the Rams' secondary much better. It wouldn't completely fix the unit, but adding him to a group that already consists Darious Williams and Ahkello Witherspoon would strengthen the unit as a whole, while also pushing everyone below Samuel down a peg and create more depth," Bailey said.
Samuel is very talented and he has great hands and instincts. The problem is that it's feast or fire with him, and for a corner that gambles, there must be a defensive structure in place that allows him to take calculated risks. That's the Rams.
Samuel has such a tremendous pre-snap read that he once picked off Trevor Lawrence three times in a playoff game. Samuel has single-handedly won games for the Chargers, and with Kam Kinchens understanding his job and Jaylen McCollough's coverage abilities, Samuel could be a pick-six demon on the underneath.
If the Rams bring in Jalen Ramsey, teams are going to be so afraid to throw over the top, Samuel would be in his comfort zone.
Ahkello Witherspoon, Quentin Lake, Kam Curl, Cobie Durant, all great rushers of the quarterback. Quarterbacks panic when a cornerback is coming in hot. They proceed to throw rushed passes in that scenario. Samuel is the type of player that jumps it, and that's why he should be a Ram.
