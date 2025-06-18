Analyst Names Several Rams to Top 100 Players List
The Los Angeles Rams had three players named to CBS Sports' Pete Prisco top 100 list of NFL players.
Jared Verse, the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year and the Rams only selection to the 2024 Pro Bowl is the first player to represent the franchise at number 54.
"Verse had 4.5 sacks as a rookie, but the pressure numbers show how dominant he can be as an edger player," wrote Prisco. "He did rack up a lot of them on his way to winning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors. He's also good in the run game. This could be his breakout sack season."
Verse spoke about missed sacks last season.
"The biggest thing I realized was how many sacks—and not even just sacks but big plays—that I missed out on," said Verse. "Dropping in coverage, I could have done this; or rushing the pass, I could have done that. Even in the run game, a couple of times there were things where I’m a little too far inside, I’m a little too far outside, and I could have made a big impact play. So realizing that this really is a game of inches—whether it’s stopping the ball or actually just doing your job—there’s a couple of things I could’ve done better."
Puka Nacua overcame injury issues to start the season, finishing strong as Prisco named him the 63rd best player in the NFL.
"He was limited to 12 games because of injury, yet Nacua still managed to catch 79 passes with three touchdowns. That number was down from the 105 he had as a rookie, but he did average more catches per game."
Nacua's averages per game for receptions and receiving yards matched the production of triple crown winner Ja'Marr Chase.
After a poor season (by his lofty standards) and having spent time as a member of the Raiders and Jets last year, Davante Adams comes in at 91.
"Adams turns 33 in December, so age is starting to become a factor. He was never a burner, so that's a concern. But the Rams offense would seem to be perfect for how he plays. Playing for the Raiders and Jets, he still had 85 catches and eight touchdown receptions."
Rams target and Super Bowl champion Jalen Ramsey was ranked at 99.
"Ramsey's play has definitely tailed off some from his best years, but he still deserves a spot on this list. Where he plays this season remains a mystery since he will be traded. But he can still help a team with secondary needs. But is he worth salary?"
Prisco had some glaring admissions, such as Matthew Stafford, Kobie Turner, and Braden Fiske.
