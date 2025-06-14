Should the Rams Trade for a Tight End?
The Los Angeles Rams have done plenty of moves in the off-season to get better as a team, including signing Davante Adams and even addressing their defensive line through veterans like Poona Ford.
Yet, there are always moves that can be made to boost their chances of winning a Super Bowl in 2025. That’s their ultimate goal, and if they don’t win it next season, there aren’t a lot of places for them to go.
They don’t have that much money to spend in free agency anymore, but if there’s a move out there that helps them significantly, I’d say it’s worth going over the cap. No amount of money can compare to bringing another Super Bowl to the city of Los Angeles.
However, there aren’t that many players left available for the Rams to sign to the team. If the Rams truly want to add a player of significance to their roster, it’ll have to be through a trade.
Carmen Vitali is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports, and she published an article where she goes over potential moves every NFC team should take. For the Rams, she believes that the missing piece of this offense is adding a tight end, and she predicts they’ll go after Jonnu Smith of the Miami Dolphins.
"This was another tricky one because the Rams have only been ascending. They have a great offense with Matthew Stafford still at the helm, but I think coach Sean McVay could do some more fun things with tight ends if he had more of them”.
I disagree with her take and think that while trading for a proven tight end would help out their offense, they drafted Terrance Ferguson for a reason, and trading for a tight end threatens to mess with his development.
As well, trading for Smith may be too expensive for the Rams. To make it worth it, they’d have to commit to Smith longtime and then that makes the Ferguson pick void.
Ferguson may not play much as a rookie, but the starting position is all his for the taking next season and beyond. If the Rams were to make a trade to boost their chances of winning next season, perhaps Jalen Ramsey would be more beneficial to this team.
