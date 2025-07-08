Rams Rival Listed as Perfect Destination for NFC Star
For some unknown reason, the Washington Commanders and star wide receiver Terry McLaurin are not seeing eye to eye regarding an extension with McLaurin extering the final year of his contract.
Following the expiration of his rookie deal, McLaurin signed a three-year, $68.3 million extension in 2022, and has outplayed it, helping the Commanders win their first playoff game in two decades, reach the 2025 NFC Championships, and helped Jayden Daniels win NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.
In six professional seasons, he's recorded five straight 1,000-yard seasons and in the one year he didn't, he was a rookie on a 3-13 team that had three quarterbacks start games. He had 919 yards.
The Commanders, despite having Daniels on a rookie deal, are not shelling out the cash for McLaurin, which has some thinking he could be on the move. If McLaurin is traded, Sports Illustrated's Mike Kadlick named the San Francisco 49ers as a top trade destination for the playmaker.
"After sending wide receiver Deebo Samuel to Washington earlier this offseason, perhaps the 49ers can get some pass-catching help back in a follow-up deal for McLaurin," wrote Kadlick. "San Francisco enters 2025 with star Brandon Aiyuk returning from ACL surgery and former first-round pick Ricky Pearsall hopeful to make a year-two jump—but could use some additional help for their newly extended quarterback in Brock Purdy."
"The 49ers currently have the third-most cap space in the NFL according to Spotrac, and could reasonably meet the 29-year-old's asking price."
If the 49ers do find a way to acquire McLaurin, the Rams are no longer the favorites to win the NFC West, the 49ers are. The 49ers would have a premier pass catcher, a known contributor, and a player that hasn't missed a game in four years.
McLaurin isn't a player who can be messed with. He is an absolute baller who loves the game and considering the 49ers have a fourth place schedule, they would have a trot towards the division crown.
The good news is that if McLaurin gets traded, something I don't think is going to happen, the 49ers can not afford to extend him. Why do the 49ers have massive cap space in 2025? It's because they have $8 million in space next season.
If McLaurin were to join San Francisco, the 49ers would have to say goodbye to at least Brandon Aiyuk or Jauan Jennings, if not both.
