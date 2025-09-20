Rams Defensive Leaders Show Love to Emerging Rookie Talent
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams EDGE duo of Byron Young and Jared Verse have been wrecking offensive lines for over a year and as their partnership enters it's second season, they're joined by one of the NFL's most promising defensive talents in Josaiah Stewart.
Stewart, a National Champion at Michigan, recorded his first-ever NFL sack in week two against the Titans and when called upon to fill in for Verse, Stewart was flawless.
For Verse and Young, it's love and brotherhood in the outside linebacker room, and while Stewart is taking the steps they once walked as rookies, they couldn't be any prouder of their young understudy. Neither is Chris Shula, the Rams defensive coordinator.
Both Shula and Young praised Stewart in recent weeks.
Byron Young
Young spoke about Stewart the day after their contest against Tennessee.
Yeah, he takes everything seriously," stated Young. "He's just like a pro. Never seen a guy, other than [Jared] Verse, Verse did the same thing his rookie year but just a guy like that, he approached everything like a pro. And, you know, he didn't flinch like he got in the game, he's ready to go, like he's one, just like us, getting his first sack, you know, proud of him, and everything he do. In his development, he asked questions. He's ready to learn."
"His get off is insane. Getting pressure to a quarterback and you know, that's something that we need in the room, especially with [Michael] Hoecht leaving, someone definitely need to step up, so him and Nick Hampton definitely did really good yesterday."
Chris Shula
“He's a stud," stated Shula. "We saw it going into that first game week. He had been in and out with some injuries in training camp. He was locked in, ready to go. He was a guy where as soon as the pads came on in training camp, you felt him. He’s an every-down player. He could play in the run. He's tough. He's physical. He runs the ball. He's smart. He can process. For an edge guy going into his third game, he's playing at a really, really high level. We’re excited with what we see.”
