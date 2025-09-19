Rams, Jared Verse Lock In During Final Week Three Practice
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up their final practice of the week from their Woodland Hills facility before they fly to Philadelphia for a 10:00 AM kickoff against the Eagles. On Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to reporters.
Watch Rams Practice Highlights Below
On Thursday, Rams star defender Jared Verse answered questions regarding his highly anticipated return to the City of Brotherly Love, following last year's trash-talking match-up.
Q: Do you believe the team played better together in the second game versus Philadelphia compared to their first matchup against the Eagles?
“I think we definitely did a better job in our second matchup," stated Verse. "I think the biggest problem was limiting those explosives that we talked about. You take away those explosives plays that game and that's taking three touchdowns off the board. That's not to say that they won't go down the field and still put points on the board but how many times did they score when it wasn't an explosive play in that second game? It's a whole different game when you look at it like that. We're out there, we're in the snow and we're doing snow angels after the game, but that's a whole different thing. I don't want to talk too much about the past. I'm focused on this Sunday. All we have to do is our one of 11 and we’re good.”
Q: How do you evaluate your play through the first two games of the season?
"It’s frustrating not being able to say, ‘Oh, I'm making this play or I'm making that play.’ Especially when you watch some of the other top guys in the league making plays with similar attention. But then you have to realize, not only am I helping the team, I'm helping my whole defense. I'm helping these guys make the plays."
"But there are opportunities that I've had that I haven't taken advantage of where I'm getting my one-on-one. I'm getting a pure me [versus] him, who's the better man play and I'm not taking advantage of those. This whole week, that's been my main focus. Philly has a very good offensive line. They don't really do a lot of chipping with their tight ends. Saquon might chip every now and then, but you get a lot of pure one-on-ones. Who’s the better man? It's going to be like a game that I dream of.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE