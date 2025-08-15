Rams' Jared Verse Has Diversified His Pass Rush in 2025
Many of the league's best players have taken a big step forward in their second season. The Los Angeles Rams are not immune to this, having seen future Hall of Fame defensive tackle Aaron Donald quickly become one of the league's best overall players from his rookie year to sophomore season, and the rest is history.
The Rams now have a future superstar on their roster that is only getting better and could evolve into one of the best at his position himself this season as he continues to expand his pass rush plan.
Jared Verse's pass rush arsenal is only getting bigger
2024 first-round pick edge rusher Jared Verse had a great rookie season that culminated in a two-sack performance against the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, earning defensive rookie of the year honors. Heading into his second season, he projects as one of the top young pass rushers in the game.
One of the aspects of the former Florida State Seminoles' game as a rookie was the need to add more to his pass rush arsenal, though his possession of speed-to-power and deadly power moves made him such a terror on the edge plenty of times. The expansion of his pass rush plan is only the start of what could be a great second season.
Defensive coordinator Chris Shula was asked if Verse had diversified his pass rush this offseason. He answered with a positive and emphatic 'definitely,' which may strike fear into opposing offensive tackles this season.
"Definitely, especially in OTAs, training camp before we got pads on, we're not really bullrushing too much. It allows him to work some hands, work some edges, work a different array of moves," Shula explained. "Then the same thing, we know that's his bread and butter and but it's also not something you want to be doing every snap versus our guys."
Shula said that Verse's bull rush will push the pocket for quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett in practice, using it as an option to get after the passer and within his arsenal. He also explained that he and the coaching staff have been working with him on it. As the Rams progress, so does their defense.
"Sometimes you bull rush, that kind of pushes the pocket on ‘Jimmy G's’ feet or Stetson's feet and that can be a tough thing. He's definitely using that as an option to try to progress," Shula said. "Just like you talked about earlier with trying new things and that's what we've tried to hit on with him, trying some different stuff to continue to get his arsenal better.”
