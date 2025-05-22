Rams' Young Rookies Will Define the Defense
The Los Angeles Rams had one massive flaw in 2024, and that led to their failures in the postseason. The Rams could not consistently stop the run at the point of attack.
While it was literally one man who did the most damage, that one man is a Super Bowl champion for a reason and thus, Sports Illustrated's Matt Verderame named the franchise's biggest roster decision dependent on how much does Sean McVay rely on his front-seven rookies.
"We’ve seen the Rams draft and develop in rapid time, especially on the defensive front with Kobie Turner, Byron Young, Jared Verse and Braden Fiske as recent examples," wrote Verderame.
"This spring, general manager Les Snead took some more swings with defensive tackle Ty Hamilton and linebacker Chris Paul Jr. in the fifth round, alongside third-round outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart. Do any become impact players in their first year?
Verderame's concerns are valid, and the truth is that we won't know until the start of the season. However, I see it as a secondary factor because the truth is, the Rams' defensive rookies have been assembled in the way that they were for one singular reason, to stop Saquon Barkley.
Let's look back at the Rams' playoff loss to the Eagles. More importantly, the three touchdown runs from the Eagles. There were three specific factors that happened that the Rams addressed in the draft.
Pulling guards, poor linebacker play by Christian Rozeboom, and lack of defensive depth, especially in replacing an injured Braden Fiske.
Josaiah Stewart has the speed to engage pulling guard at the point of attack with the aggression and reckless abandon to blow up play designs.
Ty Hamilton shoots gaps, plugs holes and puts ball carriers on the ground.
Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr is able to differentiate run and pass plays, possessing the explosiveness to maintain gap integrity.
Stewart and Hamilton are National Champions. Paul starred in SEC play. These players were drafted for a reason. Chris Shula plays younger players for a reason.
Looking at their film, how they carry themselves, and their projected fit within the Rams' defense, these players will grow slowly, and by the time the playoffs come around, if the franchise gets into the dance, fans will forget those three are even rookies.
