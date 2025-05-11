4 Things to Know About Rams' Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr
The Los Angeles Rams' new linebacker may be one of the most interesting players in the NFL, willing to share stories of his life in and out of football. Here are four things to know about Chris "Pooh" Paul Jr.
1. Paul prefers to be referred to by Pooh.
Paul confirmed his preference after his selection, going into the origions behind his nickname.
“To make a long story short, all six of my sisters are in the building right now. They're going crazy right now. They can't keep the door closed. I have six older sisters and one younger brother. I played a lot of travel ball growing up. I ended up catching an interception and I ended up scoring it. I posted this picture on my Twitter."
"My mom got jackets made, like hoodies madewith my name painted in bold letters over the top and my face painted on the back as well andon the sleeves it had ‘I love you Poo Paul’, the ‘number one best’ on the chest and ‘number oneplayer’. Once I get a picture, I can show you guys. It is crazy. She got matching jackets for all my sisters and my aunts. My mom had a 3-D cutout that she brought to every game. Every time I scored or I made a big tackle, she was up there screaming, ringing cowbells and holding that 3D picture over the gate.”
2. Paul is another family man now on the Rams
Paul loves his family and was sure to mention that during his session with the media following the draft. He has a great relationship with his father, Christopher Paul Sr, and confirmed that his mom, Velieka, and his sisters would be moving out to Los Angeles with him. Paul called his mom his "number one fan" and it's easy to see why.
3. Paul is SEC built
Paul began his collegiate career at Arkansas, playing for the Razorbacks from 2021-2023, playing in 28 games, being named a 2022 All-SEC Freshman selection. He transferred to Ole Miss in 2024, where he was selected to several postseason All-America teams, a 2024 All-SEC First Team selection, and a Butkus Award finalist.
4. Paul is a natural orator
As mentioned before, Paul was one of the most captivating and interesting voices at the NFL Combine, something that should allow him to assimilate into the Rams' locker room and the Rams' fan base with ease.
