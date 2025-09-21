5 Bold Predictions For Rams-Eagles Grudge Match
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams do not wish for revenge, only victory in their return to Philadelphia. While they set their sights on their first 3-0 start since winning Super Bowl LVI, here's five predictions for Sunday's contest.
1. Jared Verse and Byron Young record a sack
Jared Verse spoke on Thursday, stating he expects one on one matchups and when going against this caliber of opponent, this is where the 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year typically shines. On the flip side, no one has been more prolific at bringing down the quarterback than Byron Young this season.
Through Young's versatility and Verse's will, both men walk away with at least one sack.
2. Nate Landman is on the end of a third straight turnover
A game-winning forced fumble in week one and a game-changing fumble recovery in week two has made Nate Landman the Rams' newest player to love. Landman keeps the production going and since these are bold predictions, I predict he forces a fumble in the red zone.
3. The Rams stop the tush push at least once
While the Rams may stop the Eagles once, I predict this game will come down to stopping them once again. This play has not only come under immense scrutiny over the last 12 months, the Rams voted to ban it over the summer.
Let's see if the play works and if it's properly legislated.
4. Davante Adams has another spectacular day
Adams was signed for games like these and when it comes to Rams versus Eagles, the one clear advantage they have is their receivers against the Eagles' corners. One has to question if the Eagles handled the departure of Darious Slay and the lack of an everyday presence of James Bradberry well enough to handle Adams and Puka Nacua.
I say no. Adams has at least five catches for 110 yards and two scores.
5. Emmanuel Forbes has the final laugh
Forbes makes his long awaited return to the NFC East and to a place and a team that damaged his early career. However Forbes found refuge in Los Angeles and after recovering his previous reputation as a talented defensive back, Forbes reintroduces himself with an interception.
