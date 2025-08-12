Rams' Star a Darkhorse For Defensive Player of the Year?
Against all odds, the Los Angeles Rams made a run all the way to the Divisional Round in the 2024 NFL season. They battled through Aaron Donald's retirement, Matthew Stafford's regression, and a slew of injuries to make a surprising run at the Super Bowl, arguably giving the eventual champion Philadelphia Eagles their toughest test in the postseason.
They were able to find success despite their severe offensive regression in large part due to an unexpectedly competent defense. They weren't elite by any means, but especially after Donald's exit, they were a much stronger unit than initially anticipated. They finished the season 26th in yards allowed but just 17th in points given up.
Their youth movement led the way for their defense. Second-round pick Braden Fiske racked up a team-high 8.5 sacks, earning him some votes for Defensive Rookie of the Year. However, the award went to his teammate, 19th-overall pick Jared Verse. He's been dubbed an under-the-radar candidate to add another piece of major hardware to his collection in the 2025 NFL season.
Jared Verse lands just outside 2025 Defensive Player of the Year favorites in odds
In 2024, Jared Verse emerged as arguably the best player for a surprisingly effective Los Angeles Rams defense. He racked up 66 total tackles and 4.5 sacks as their right outside linebacker. He led the team in quarterback hits with 18 and finished second in tackles for loss with 11, just one shy of Byron Young's 12.
He also forced two fumbles and recovered two. He won the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year award in a landslide with 417 points. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell came in at a distant second with 234 points.
Now, Verse will be looking to improve on his stellar rookie season. Bettors are expecting another strong campaign from him. FanDuel currently has him listed at sixth in Defensive Player of the Year odds at +1500. He trails only the San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa (+1,100), Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt (+900), Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett (+850), Detroit Lions' Aidan Hutchinson (+700), and Dallas Cowboys' Micah Parsons (+600).
If Verse can have a season on par with those defensive stars, the Rams could be in for another strong finish.
