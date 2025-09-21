Rams' Stars, Leaders Talk Eagles Clash
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in week three action and the Rams know that if they want to win, success will be dictated on the performance on their defense. Before the Rams flew out to Philadelphia, Rams defensive captain Quentin Lake spoke about a variety of topics, including Jared Verse, playing in Pennsylvania, and more.
Lake isn't the only Ram to voice their opinion on playing in Philadelphia.
Jared Verse
“My feelings are roughly the same, like it is with everybody," stated Verse. "I respect people that not only respect me, but that stand on business. They stood on business with the situation. They came with their energy. After the game, I tipped my hat off to them, they tipped it back. I wanted the Eagles, since they beat us to go and win the Super Bowl because If I'm going to lose, I'm going to lose to the best. I have respect for those fans. I have respect for the players. I have respect for all of them but I stand on everything that I've ever said.”
Puka Nacua
“I think as a competitor, you enjoy the environment," stated Nacua. "You enjoy playing in a hostile environment because it brings the camaraderie and the togetherness of your unit that much closer. I think that the time that we spend in the locker room during halftime and how intense that huddle is. One, needing to understand and communicate for everybody to be on the same page, but that intensity and the energy that you feel when you're getting ready to break the huddle and the force that you get to move with as an offense.”
Nacua also went into the challenge of defeating the Eagles at home.
“I know there's going to be some downs where we’re going to be on the silent count so I think our level of communication being on a little bit of uptick [will be important]. I think the weather the last time we were playing there impacted some of the sound. I think our operation has been great to start off the season so I think that's something that we continue to improve upon and get a chance to showcase on Sunday.”
