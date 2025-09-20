Rams Defender to Miss Week 3 Eagles' Contest
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams will not have outside linebacker Nick Hampton for their contest against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, as the key special teamer and rotational defender was ruled out due to illness.
Last week, against the Titans, Hampton recorded 19 special teams snaps, which has him tied for third-highest with Omar Speights. Hampton marks the first of a potential four absences of Rams players on the active roster as Braden Fiske and Colby Parkinson enter the game as questionable while Steve Avila enters as doubtful.
How Hampton's Absence Affects the Rams
As mentioned, Hampton is a critical member of the Rams' special teams unit. One of the best coverage players on the roster, the Rams will need to use one of their defenders who already rotate between defense and special teams to pick up a bigger responsibility, likely with a member of the defensive back room having to fill in since Shaun Dolac and Troy Reeder are already being used.
Options to Replace Hampton
Elias Neal
In my opinion, this means Elias Neal will get activated for tomorrow's game. If Neal is activated or if anyone is activated, that will be their first activation of this season since the only activation used by the Rams was in week one with Cody Schrader getting called up. Schrader is now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Neal is a natural special teamer.
Ronnie Rivers
When Schrader played in week one, he recorded four special teams snaps, with two on both the punt and kick coverage teams. Ronnie Rivers could be used in that same type of role. Sean McVay did mention Rivers by name unprompted this week.
When talking about Blake Corum, McVay went into detail about his running back room.
"You talk about Kyren, you talk about Blake, I love both of those guys," stated McVay. "I feel really good about our running back situation. [Running Backs Coach] Ron [Gould] does an excellent job. We’re really lucky to have [Running Back] Ronnie Rivers on the practice squad. [Running Back] Jarquez Hunter has done an excellent job of being conscientious and continuing to learn. You talk about a guy that approaches practice the right way, that's a credit to that group as a whole. I love what Blake did and I’m excited to see him continue to grow just by being himself.”
Jamil Muhammad
The Rams could also activate Jamil Muhammad since he's a natural outside linebacker and is able to play special teams.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE