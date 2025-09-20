Ram Digest

Rams Defender to Miss Week 3 Eagles' Contest

The Los Angeles Rams will be without an outside linebacker and key special teamer in Nick Hampton

Brock Vierra

Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams will not have outside linebacker Nick Hampton for their contest against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, as the key special teamer and rotational defender was ruled out due to illness.

Last week, against the Titans, Hampton recorded 19 special teams snaps, which has him tied for third-highest with Omar Speights. Hampton marks the first of a potential four absences of Rams players on the active roster as Braden Fiske and Colby Parkinson enter the game as questionable while Steve Avila enters as doubtful.

How Hampton's Absence Affects the Rams

Nick Hampton
NFL Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nick Hampton / Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

As mentioned, Hampton is a critical member of the Rams' special teams unit. One of the best coverage players on the roster, the Rams will need to use one of their defenders who already rotate between defense and special teams to pick up a bigger responsibility, likely with a member of the defensive back room having to fill in since Shaun Dolac and Troy Reeder are already being used.

Options to Replace Hampton

Elias Neal

Elias Neal
Aug 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson (22) runs with the ball against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Elias Neal (58) and linebacker Tony Fields II (40) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

In my opinion, this means Elias Neal will get activated for tomorrow's game. If Neal is activated or if anyone is activated, that will be their first activation of this season since the only activation used by the Rams was in week one with Cody Schrader getting called up. Schrader is now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Neal is a natural special teamer.

Ronnie Rivers

When Schrader played in week one, he recorded four special teams snaps, with two on both the punt and kick coverage teams. Ronnie Rivers could be used in that same type of role. Sean McVay did mention Rivers by name unprompted this week.

When talking about Blake Corum, McVay went into detail about his running back room.

Ronnie Rivers
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Ronnie Rivers (20) rushes the ball against Minnesota Vikings safety Josh Metellus (44) during the second half in an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"You talk about Kyren, you talk about Blake, I love both of those guys," stated McVay. "I feel really good about our running back situation. [Running Backs Coach] Ron [Gould] does an excellent job. We’re really lucky to have [Running Back] Ronnie Rivers on the practice squad. [Running Back] Jarquez Hunter has done an excellent job of being conscientious and continuing to learn. You talk about a guy that approaches practice the right way, that's a credit to that group as a whole. I love what Blake did and I’m excited to see him continue to grow just by being himself.”

Jamil Muhammad

Jamil Muhammad
Aug 23, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jamil Muhammad (45) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) during the second half at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Rams could also activate Jamil Muhammad since he's a natural outside linebacker and is able to play special teams.

Published
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.