Rams Mailbag: The Opening Weekend is Upon Us
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams are set to make their season debut on Sunday. In the meantime, the fans have questions and I have answers.
What are some key improvements of the team that you’ve noticed vs last year?
In an effort to maintain full transparency, this is my first season in the facility, so my opinion is based off last year's game film. The passing attack look much improved with Davante Adams providing such a unique dynamic. There's no so much an evolution to Puka Nacua's usage because of Adams but the operation is as smooth as it's ever been.
Run defense is another massive stride in improvement from what I've seen so far. of course, the team needs to go and prove me right on Sunday.
Third...Quentin Lake. The key to Chris Shula's defense. A cerebral assassin.
Troy Reeder
While it's understandable why fans feel the way they do about Reeder, he does the three As the Rams need from the linebacker position. He's able, affordable, and available. Reeder is able to play multiple positions, especially on special teams. He's remarkably cheap at $1.17 million per season, giving the Rams both a player and essentially an assistant coach. He also doesn't suffer injuries, with last season being the first time in six years he missed games.
The truth is that the Rams didn't have anyone to replace those elements when they cut down their roster to 53 men. Reeder is also a really good dude whom everyone respects.
How does Verse's arsenal look besides the bull rush? There were articles on him trying to improve those.
Deadly. Verse has taken the time and made the effort to expand his arsenal, not necessarily adding a bunch of moves but getting the stuff he did at Florida State to NFL quality with minor modifications. Verse himself also stated he's set to bring out those moves because he trusts the secondary to hold up enough to pull out the moves that require an extra second or two to execute.
However, it's not the moves that's the big difference. It's the effectiveness of how he's able to rush with different teammates. The Rams in general but especially Verse have worked on fine-tuning their moves to be more succinct with one another. The Verse and Braden Fiske attack looks to have taken that third-year jump but his work with Kobie Turner has been mindblowing.
Who is the X Factor on that D line besides Verse?
Poona Ford. He's the reason, along with Nate Landman that I'm so confident about the Rams' run defense. He turned them from a line looking to control the line of scrimmage to a team that's just bullying offensive lines, especially in joint practice. His ability to defeat double teams has allowed everyone else to eat.
Don't sleep on Josaiah Stewart either. Motor for days with the hunger for greatness.
Based on your observation of practice, how does the offense look? How has Davante Adams and Terrance Ferguson looked? Is Stafford looking good to go for week 1? Any guys looking like they have made a big improvement in the offseason? Thanks!
Fantastic now that Matthew Stafford is back. They did need to clean up the execution from when I last saw them, but it was minor issues that I predict the rest they received over the weekend would fix. Stafford continues to dare, launching missiles downfield. While successes vary, the ball is on the money, meaning the effectiveness should have a bigger impact against a defense that doesn't practice against them every day.
Adams as mentioned has been brilliant and looks happy for the first time in years. There's a desire there that is infectious.
Ferguson has looked good in limited action. He's catching up on the time he missed in preseason, but his ability to be a matchup nightmare and make plays with the ball in his hands has me convinced that he'll end his career as the best tight end in franchise history.
Stafford will play week one, barring any unexpected developments, and Xavier Smith has been the revelation for the offense this year. Also, Jarquez Hunter is a problem for defenders who do not love contact.
Who have you been targeting or starting to pay attention in the vast landscape of college football QBs?
LaNorris Sellers from South Carolina and Sam Leavitt from Arizona State. Before anyone asks, I'm convinced Garrett Nussmeier is going to the Saints so that's why I didn't mention him. Carson Beck is one to watch out for if he continues this sudden upward trajectory.
Personally, I'm out on Drew Allar and Cade Klubnik, but this opinion is subject to change. The names I think we all should start paying attention to is Oklahoma's John Mateer and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza. I'm not high on them yet but I am intrigued.
