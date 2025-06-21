Is Rams' Sean McVay the Best Coach in the NFL?
The Los Angeles Rams have one of the best rosters of any team in the National Football League. They also have one of the most well-respected coaches in the league leading the way. Sean McVay has been one of the best coaches in the league since taking over about a decade ago.
However, Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network recently ranked every head coach in the National Football League heading into the 2025 season. He believes McVay is the second-best coach in the league.
"Sean McVay has been the standard for modern NFL coaching since he took over the Los Angeles Rams in 2017, at the age of just 31. With two Super Bowl appearances, one championship, and only one losing season across eight years, McVay has built a résumé that rivals the best in the business," Austin said.
"McVay has needed to adapt to significant roster turnover and shifting expectations during his tenure. While many teams would’ve collapsed into a complete rebuild after going all in for their 2021 Super Bowl run, he helped the Rams reload and return to relevance sooner than expected," Austin said.
"He coached LA to its fourth NFC West title last season, despite the retirement of Aaron Donald and the aging of Matthew Stafford."
Austin noted that the Rams' head coach has a legitimate chance of being elected to the Hall of Fame when his career is over many years from now. Shortly after restructuring his contract, Stafford expressed his feelings on McVay.
"McVay is a true football architect who is not only an offensive wizard but has also had a strong hand in the team’s personnel decisions. If his career continues on this trajectory, and he gets back to the Super Bowl, McVay could find his way to Canton," Austin said.
"I think the biggest thing for us is we've always had open andhonest conversations, which is great. Some of those conversations are easier to have thanothers, but he and I are on a great page. I love going to work with him. I’m excited to get to workwith him through the offseason and into the season," Stafford said.
"As you are around people, get to knowpeople and become closer with them, that comes with time and experience. We're getting thatevery single day. The more we talk toeach other and the more that we're around each other, weunderstand each other better. That's been a positive for us. Like I said, I'm excited to get to workwith him for another year at least and I just think the world of him as a human being and as acoach."
