Rams Mailbag: What Does the Team Have in Store?
The Los Angeles Rams are set to finally play regular-season football again, and the fans have questions about their team. Here are some answers.
Hey Brock! What is your level of confidence, compared to other seasons, that the team will be able to adjust to injuries at certain positions? Also what do you feel are the greatest strengths and weaknesses of the team so far? Thanks, keep up the good work!
Very confident. Looking back at last season, the Rams' pursuit of a title was almost derailed week one with injuries to the wide receiver and offensive line rooms. The Rams in response have kept six receivers, four tight ends, and ten offensive linemen on their roster. Unlike last season where the center position was just a revolving door of odd events, the Rams have stability with Coleman Shelton.
The strengths are the defense's dominance at the line of scrimmage, the versatile passing offense, and the depth of the roster.
The weaknesses are secondary depth, the lack of a one-hitter type of running back, and a true lockdown corner.
I think most of us want to know if Dolac or Reeder is 3rd on the depth chart at ILB? Maybe a better question to directly ask Shula or McVay, but still.
Honestly, that decision will likely vary from week to week based on the needs of the defense. Here's what Chris Shula said about Reeder.
“He's a guy that we can trust," stated Shula. "We’ve obviously got [Inside Linebacker Nate] Landman and [Inside Linebacker] Omar [Speights] as our top two guys, but if God forbid anything happened he's the guy that could just seamlessly go in. He has been in the system. I've been his linebacker coach a couple of different times and know him very well. "
"A guy that could seamlessly go in and then what he's done is he's taken some of these young guys off. He's taken a mentorship [role] and he’s thinking about getting into coaching and he's taken that role where he's almost the assistant linebacker's coach in the room as well and obviously the special teams captain. He's a very valuable piece for us and we're all happy to have him.”
Take that as you will.
Your prediction on a QB not named Stafford starts this season? How many games?
Matthew Stafford is a tough player. I would be surprised that, barring a long-term injury, Stafford plays less than 15 games. I predict he plays 16 and Jimmy Garoppolo gets the start in week 18 in a scenario where the Rams already clinched a postseason birth.
Any takeaways, if any, we should take with Les Snead, appearing to scout LaNorris Sellers?
The Rams are interested in a quarterback and out of all of the draft eligible quarterbacks in college, they have the most inside knowledge of Sellers. Not only was Snead in Atlanta for the game, Mike Shula, uncle of Chris Shula is a South Carolina assistant, and Joe DeCamillis, the current Special Teams Coach for South Carolina, won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams in the same position. The takeaway is this. The Rams want Stafford's successor on the roster by next season, if there's a good enough player available to select.
Brock, is the team, the coaching staff & management comfy with the fact of Jimmy Garoppolo taking the wheel in the event something happens to Matthew Stafford, the more likely event the embattled 37 year-old, 17 year career quarterback. It seems any success will ride on MS#9 right?
They're very comfortable because if not for Jimmy Garoppolo, the season might already be over for the Rams. Matthew Stafford walked back into an offense that was ready to go because Garoppolo made sure they were ready. That's why the coaching staff trusts him.
Also, McVay pulled out some moves, revealing his cards in limited action against the Dallas Cowboys in joint practice and all I can say is wow. Garoppolo could move the offense if called upon. However, Garoppolo remains Stafford's biggest supporter and ally, ready to help Stafford first before worrying about his own playing time.
Has anyone question why there has been a lack of RB involvement in passing game?
Yes, I did actually. I asked McVay about increasing Kyren Williams' usage in the passing game. This was his answer.
“I think there's a possibility of that," stated McVay. "I think those are always things you're looking to try to evolve and adapt and do a better job of as a coach for these players. I don't think he's limited in some of the things that we can take advantage of. Certainly, the pass game is something that comes to mind. He's shown that he's capable of that when he's been given his opportunities. We probably have to do a better job of being able to find them for him, especially me.”
Which trade in the McVay/Snead era do you think is underrated, and which is overrated?
Underrated: Von Miller. Arguably a top-five trade all time, and I'll make the argument it had a bigger impact on the Rams winning the Super Bowl than Stafford. While the Rams may not have won Super Bowl LVI without Stafford, they lose without a doubt without Miller. Miller's pass-rushing ability kept the Bengals offense at bay enough to win. Miller's play also opened up opportunities for Aaron Donald to end it.
Miller had nine sacks in 12 games, including four in the playoffs and two in the Super Bowl.
Overrated: Marcus Peters. Not his arrival, but the fact that the Rams traded Peters for pennies on the dollar in order to facilitate their move for Jalen Ramsey. Dante Fowler Jr is a close second.
Which side of the fence your on about Stetson Bennett succeeding Stafford?
Bennett is a gamer in the Ryan Fitzpatrick type of way. Not sure he can handle a 17-game season but give him a five-game run and watch him set up a championship. Let's wait and see if he takes that big leap in development next season.
I know I'm late to the party, but I have a question. Does the new Rams facility have a cafeteria accessible to the media members and if so, what's your favorite dish/item there?
They do. I want to say the staff does a great job with changing their meals up everyday while providing a nutricious and delicious meal. For me, I'm a simple guy. Two dishes stand out. Rice and Salmon and rice and steak.
The salmon was cooked perfectly, with the perfect amount of flakiness and give. The staff also put this sauce on top that blended everything together.
The steak was pink, buttery, and had the right amount of fat content. Not sure what cut but I believe rib-eye. Absolute perfection. Also want to shout out the fine folks at SoFi Stadium. They take great care of us and always provide a delicious variety of food and drinks.
