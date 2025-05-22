Who's the Best Rookie on the Rams?
The Los Angeles Rams during the Sean McVay era have been a team that has been propelled by the talent, energy, and efforts of rookies despite having only one player selected in the first round while McVay has been head coach.
Funny enough, the rookie was Jared Verse, who was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year last season.
This year, the Rams drafted six players and have an impressive undrafted free agent class, headlined by Shane Dolac and Willie Lampkin.
Recently, Sports Illustrated's Daniel Flick put together a list where he predicts every NFL team's best rookie in 2025, naming Terrance Ferguson for the Rams.
"The Rams traded out of the first round and moved down 20 spots to select Ferguson at No. 46. Ferguson will complement—and eventually unseat—Tyler Higbee, who’s 32 years old and entering a contract year," wrote Flick. "But Ferguson also has the tools to make an impact in 2025. The former Oregon standout is athletic, has quality ball skills, and can generate yards after the catch. He’ll be a nice weapon for Matthew Stafford sooner rather than later."
This is the obvious pick and likely the correct one. Truthfully, unless something happens out of no where, Ferguson has the best chance to succeed early out of all the rookies on the Rams.
Out of the six players drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, three of them are set to be rotational defenders, Konata Mumpfield will be WR3 at best in 2025 in terms of usage, and considering how much the Rams have used Kyren Williams in the past, there is no clear indication on how many snaps Jarquez Hunter will receive in 2025.
Sean McVay has publicly stated he wants to use more two tight end sets, Tyler Higbee is likely gone after this season so the Rams are going to want to get Ferguson experience in the offense but Higbee's health issues could lead to more opportunities, plus out of all the pass catchers on the Rams, Ferguson is the closest to the ball.
Davis Allen did not take the jump in production that was hoped for last season, providing Ferguson an opportunity for more reps, and at the end of the day, coaches are always going to give opportunities to their highest drafted player.
