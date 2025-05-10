Rams' Terrance Ferguson Honors Fallen Teammate With Jersey Number
On July 13th, 2022, the Oregon Ducks football team suffered a devastating loss when tight end Spencer Webb passed away following a cliff diving accident. A member of the Oregon tight end room, Terrance Ferguson was close to Webb and decided to honor him by choosing to wear Webb's jersey number with the Rams.
Webb played at Oregon from 2018-2022, helping the Ducks win two Pac-12 championships and the 2020 Rose Bowl.
The Ducks have continued to honor Webb's and Khyree Jackson's memory by hiking Spencer's Butte, a known hiking spot in Lane County, Oregon, paying homage to late Ducks.
Jackson, a fourth-round selection by the Minnesota Vikings, was tragically struck and killed along with two other friends from high school when another driver, allegedly under the influence, hit their vehicle in Prince George's County, Maryland.
In a video documenting the Ducks' annual hike, head coach Dan Lanning made sure to emphasize certain points.
“Hey listen, this is something we do every single year.” Lanning said. “On your way up, you’re thinking of everyone that got you here.”
“You can’t get up here without thinking about our fallen brothers.”
Ferguson spoke about Webb and the impact he had on the Rams new tight end.
"Something he left me with is when I first got here, we were running out of the tunnel, he said make sure you take it in and look around, you play for Oregon." Said Ferguson. "Like we're blessed. He really counted his blessings."
Despite never coaching Webb, Lanning's decision to honor him in the way that he did was one of his defining moments in his young career as head coach.
Ferguson spoke about Lanning after the NFL Draft.
“I think Coach Lanning poured so much into me. I think just one is hard work. We got down and dirty every week and practiced super hard. He demanded a lot out of me. Everything that he's taught me with that and with the practice schedule, but also being a coach that we did so much on offense and having to learn so much. I think he's just improved my career from that standpoint. Then just what Oregon's about, winning. It's about winning. It's about the culture that he's built up there. I think that translates anywhere.”
It's clear that what happens on a day-to-day standpoint at Oregon is so much more beyond football, and that's something Ferguson is brining to the Rams as he wears Webb's memory close to his heart.
Webb's partner was pregnant at the time of his death. Their son Spider, was born in March of 2003.
