Sean McVay Gives Update on Kyren Williams Extension Talks
The Rams, despite having temporarily relocated to Maui for training camp, continue business operations as normal with the franchise and running back Kyren Williams continuing to engage in contract talks.
Head coach Sean McVay provided another update on Tuesday.
“We’re getting closer to hopefully finding a conclusion to this,” stated McVay. “Now, until that’s actually agreed upon from both sides, we’re really in the same boat. ... So, we’re trying to be able to solve that, and if we’re able to land that we’ll be excited about that.”
While McVay has constantly preached about having open channels of communication between the Rams and Williams' representatives to the point an ending is in sight, there is a continued sense of non-committal attitudes that may be preventing terms from being finalized.
McVay said this last week before OTAs.
“Yeah, there are a lot of discussions that are consistently going on. Like I said, (Agent) Drew (Rosenhaus) has been great to be able to work with and those conversations go back to even before, but really when you look at the league meetings and then just some of the back and forth that exists. (Senior Manager, Football Administration) Matthew Shearin has been outstanding in a lot of the communication as it relates to Drew and I feel like it's been really positive. And what I love is that Kyren has been here, been leading, been doing exactly what Kyren does, and so I’ve been pleased and we'll see if there's an opportunity to be able to land that plane. Good progress, but nothing to report as far as any deal right now."
It's unknown exactly what the holdup on the extension is, as Williams joins Buffalo Bills running back James Cook as two current situations that could define the running back market for years to come.
Both men are non-first round, 1,000-yard running backs who are looking for big paydays after helping their teams win division titles. Both men are also not considered a part of that upper echelon of playmaking running backs like a Saquon Barkley or Christian McCaffery would be.
Thus, if they get paid a lot of money, that raises the value of the position group tenfold, especially with extensions for Bijan Robinson and Jahmyr Gibbs right around the corner.
Talks are expected to continue as Williams weighs the option to hold out during training camp should things reach that point.
