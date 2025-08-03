Rams' Tyler Higbee Proud to Take on New Role
Tyler Higbee is one of only two players to have not only played under Sean McVay during McVay's entire tenure as head coach, he joins Rob Havenstein as the only current members of the Rams to have played under Jeff Fisher.
In 2025, Higbee is set to enter what could be his final year as both a member of the Rams and the NFL. Higbee, the consummate professional, took to the podium following practice on Saturday, where he was asked questions regarding his heir apparent, Terrance Ferguson.
Higbee stated that when the Rams decided to draft Ferguson, he received a call from the head coach.
“I remember him calling me and telling me that they were going to take a tight end," stated Higbee. "It’s a testament to him. It’s not something he needed to do, but it was awesome that he called me and let me know. I just told him I'd mentor the kid and do the best I can and go compete.”
Higbee's willingness to take on a mentorship role despite being on the final year of his deal is a testament to what he means to the organization. Higbee, a man who wants to be a good teammate, mentioned his first conversation with Ferguson.
“I think I reached out to get his phone number, Then I just shot him a text and let him know that if he needed anything from me, I’m here for him.”
Higbee has been the veteran in the room of a long time so if anyone knows what it takes to adjust to McVay's system, it's him. Higbee spoke about the evolution of the room.
“A little bit. I've been the oldest guy in the tight end rooms since my second year. I've been kind of that old head, I guess if you want to call it, in the tight end room for some years. Our tight end room, we can bring the juice every day. It’s part of our role. Be the straw that stirs the drink. When it's flat, we need to be there. When it's not rolling right, we need to be there. When it is going right, we need to be right there also. I’m just trying to do a little bit of everything and help this team go win football games. That's what we're here for.
While Ferguson is the next golden boy, Higbee remains the TE1 and with him fully healthy, he's set to open up the offense more than he already does.
