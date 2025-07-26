Rams’ Mike LaFleur Sounds Off on Terrance Ferguson
Terrance Ferguson is the clear-cut leading candidate among the Los Angeles Rams' incoming rookies for who will lead the team in snap counts. They took him with their first pick in the draft for a reason, and he's heading into a tight end room that's in need of some youth and explosive playmaking.
The Rams' passing attack is already poised to be one of the most lethal in the league, with their pairing of Puka Nacua and Davante Adams, but the Rams have been used to a stacked receiving room these past couple of years.
Obviously, they've enjoyed the play of Cooper Kupp for years, but something the Rams offense hasn't utilized as much as they could is the tight end position. Tyler Higbee has been with the team for close to a decade now, but their offense has never flowed through him.
I'm not saying that the Rams' offense will suddenly shift toward being more tight-end focused, but that they have the personnel to run heavier tight-end sets and utilize that position more in the passing game than it has been in the past.
Mike LaFleur, the offensive coordinator for the Rams, took to the podium after day three of training camp and sounded off on how well Ferguson has adjusted to the Rams' playbook and how smart he is as a player.
"(The NFL is) just not too big for (Terrance Ferguson). He just has that look in his eye and (he's a) real smart kid schematically. Picked (the offense) up no problem in the spring. And then just kind of the review as we've done these last few days, really picked up right where he left off in terms of schematics", said LaFleur.
Ferguson picking up on the Rams offense this well this early on is huge for well their offense to work in 2025, but it also speaks to how great the Rams are at drafting players. The offense he was a part of in Oregon runs similarly to the one used in Los Angeles, and the Rams knew that, which is why they drafted him. Ferguson not only projects to be their long-term solution for the tight-end position, but if he can get acclimated to their offense in year one, he'll be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.
