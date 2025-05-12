Are Rams Holding Their 2026 Picks for Star WR?
Thanks to their trade with the Atlanta Falcons during the 2025 NFL Draft, the Rams currently own two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.
While many believe that the Rams could be planning to use both picks on a quarterback, perhaps it's a wide receiver that they could be setting up a move for.
It's hard to trade up for quarterbacks, especially if the teams that own the premier picks need a gunslinger for themselves.
Thus those two first round picks could bring National Champion Jeremiah Smith of the Ohio State Buckeyes to Los Angeles.
Let's look at the facts. Matthew Stafford's new contract gives him $80+ million over the next two years. That means it's likely he plays in 2026, barring retirement.
If Stafford retires, the Rams have Jimmy Garoppolo in place to sign him to a cheap deal in the meantime. Garoppolo understands the offense, has thrived in a similar system, and looked good against Seattle for a player dealing with rust.
Either way, the team may not have enough money to extend Tutu Atwell, and Davante Adams would be on the final year of his deal, with Puka Nacua's probable extension kicking in during the 2026 season.
If Smith declared for the 2025 NFL Draft (he didn't because he hasn't played three years of college football yet), he would have been the number one true receiver off the board and a top five pick.
He's only 19 years old, became an All-American at 18, won the National title, clinched said title game with a 57-yard pass reception on 3rd and 11, and was named Rose Bowl MVP.
Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer named Smith one of college football's top impact players.
"The numbers as a true freshman were excellent last season for Smith (1,315 yards, 15 touchdowns receiving), but his true impact was seen front and center on the Buckeyes’ run to the national title as he was simply unguardable in just about any situation." Wrote Fischer. "He’s got NFL size and speed already. The scary thing for defenses is he’s still refining his craft to get even better. There’s not one defensive coordinator who thinks they’ve got the personnel to cover him with just one defender, so it’s safe to say Smith impacts the game far beyond him hauling in a pass."
Don't be surprised when Les Snead makes the boss call for Smith come next April.
