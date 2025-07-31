WATCH: Rams 2025 Day Eight Training Camp Highlights
LOS ANGELES, Ca. On Thursday, the Los Angeles Rams held practice behind closed doors as they wind down their final preparations before taking on the Dallas Cowboys next week in both a joint practice and a preseason game at SoFi Stadium.
Watch Rams Training Camp Highlights Below
On Wednesday, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula answered questions about the state of his defense.
Q: Could you talk about Nate Landman's impact on the defense?
“He’s a stud," stated Shula. "Just like he was and that you would expect with a big physical presence like that all through OTAs as far as communication, and he's heavy on contact. Obviously now with pads on there’s a lot more direct downhill runs, that's really kind of his game. He's become one of the leaders of the defense and he's such a vocal guy. He's a glue guy. He can organize the whole defense, he can put a lot on his plate, he's always in the right spot, and you just feel how physical he is. I'm sure a bunch of guys talked about how he punches at the ball, and I think a lot of guys are following in his footsteps, so we're really happy to have him.”
Q: What did Jimmy Lake provide in his initial report of Landman?
“It was good. We had a couple guys that were with him. [Quarterbacks Coach] Dave Ragone was with him, I think his rookie year, maybe his second year in Atlanta, and then Jimmy had him last year. Exactly what he’s been is what they’ve talked about. What a guy he has been in the locker room, the type of player he was and how he's going to be in the right spot all the time, how big and physical he is. We'll definitely take Jimmy’s scouting report on that one.”
Q: Is there an overall emphasis for the defensive backs during the 2025 Rams training camp?
“It's always taking the ball away. If you just said as a single group, but there is obviously a lot of different things that they're going to be working on. Whether safety's, corners, nickels or anything like that as far as specific things to get better at every single day. That's why Quentin Lake's a stud, but every single day, [the emphasis is on] taking away the ball. I would say that thing as a group is something that's emphasized every day.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE