WATCH: Rams 2025 Day Six Training Camp Highlights
LOS ANGELES, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took part in their sixth practice of their 2025 training camp schedule, continuing to work as they prepare for a grueling preseason.
Watch Rams Training Camp Highlights Below
After practice on Monday, Sean McVay spoke to reporters regarding the state of his team.
Q: Could you speak on Jay Glazer considering the Rams a mentally strong team and how do you prepare the young guys for adversity and how do you challenges the players?
“I think every year is a new year.," stated McVay. "There [are] so many different pieces, but I do think that some of the examples and experiences that a lot of these guys that are on this team have had, can shape you. I think you try to cultivate and create atmosphere and environment where we're creating good stress to be able to be more mentally resilient. I think the more that you put yourself in those stressful situations, the better equipped you are to be able to handle it and stay in some of those uncomfortable moments and then do the next right thing. That’s something that's going to be important. We're in the process of being able to shape that out. I appreciate Jay [Glazer’s] opinion on that and we're continuing to strive to do that every single day. I love this group. I really love the people. It's always about the people and these players [and] these coaches are all made of the right stuff. How we come together and handle the inevitable storms is going to be the separator for us.”
Q: Could you comment on Jarquez Hunter taking reps with the ones and the twos today?
We had a lot of carries today so [Running Back] Blake [Corum] got some as well. I thought you saw Jarquez do an excellent job. He’s heavy. He's got a great body lean. Even though we're not truly tackling, you can feel that he is heavy through the hole. He has a really good demeanor. He can stare a hole through you. He’s continuing to show improvement. I think [Running Back] Kyren [Williams] has done a great job setting the tone. I've been really pleased with Corum. Jarquez definitely showed really well today. I think you'll see that [Running Backs Coach] Ron [Gould] does a really good job of being able to mix those guys. I wouldn't look too far into it other than we had a lot more runs than maybe what you guys have seen in the acclimation period and that was part of the intent with the first day in pads.”
