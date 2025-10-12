How the Rams Hit These Top Marks Against Ravens
Earlier in the week, I gave the Los Angeles Rams five predictions for their contest against the Baltimore Ravens. Now that the game is done and dusted, let's see how they performed.
1. Stafford goes supernova
Matthew Stafford will continue his MVP pace with over 300 yards passing, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. C.J. Stroud lit up the Ravens' secondary last week and while it's expected that the Ravens will bring a more formidable attitude to this contest, Stafford is much better than Stroud so that shouldn't make a difference.
Not quite. Stafford was efficient but not supernova. Puka Nacua missed most of the game with an injury, so that played a factor into things, but Stafford also put the ball where they needed it to go. Stafford went 17/26 for 181 yards and one touchdown. He missed an open Davante Adams for a second score.
2. Kyren Williams responds with solid day in the office
After last week, Kyren Williams will respond with over 100 total yards of offense and at least one touchdown.
Williams did respond. While he didn't cross the 100 total yards mark, hauling in 87, it was how he got those yards that tells the story. An incredible catch on third down led into Williams scoring the first touchdown of the game, and it was his legs that helped put the game on ice. Efficient day for Williams.
3. Davante Adams has one of the best days of his career
In my opinion, the Ravens and Kyle Hamilton in particular will be tasked with taking away Puka Nacua's natural pass lanes, opening up the outside for Adams to exploit. I predict at least eight catches, 150 yards, and two touchdowns.
Not even close. Nacua's extended absence closed some of those gaps and Adams was covered tightly. Stafford did miss him when he was open in the end zone but Adams also failed to catch certain passes. Regardless, it was another winning effort from the All-Pro, but with four receptions for 39 yards, he didn't come close to a defining day.
4. Jared Verse and Byron Young tee off
With Cooper Rush getting the start, I see both Verse and Young being moved around to give Rush different defensive looks while still placing both me in a position to succeed. I predict both Young and Verse will combine for four total sacks.
They finished with three sacks but nine quarterback hits. Phenomenal.
5. Shaun Dolac gets the Lions share of snaps and proves why he's the answer to a missing Omar Speights
Speights is doubtful and the Rams' coaching staff can't get enough of Dolac. I saw him in preseason and he just had that it factor. It's hard to explain but there's something about Dolac that screams success. Whether it's the passionate play or how much he buys into the program.
The Rams love Troy Reeder. Nothing more needs to be said.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE