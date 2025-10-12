Ram Digest

How the Rams Hit These Top Marks Against Ravens

The Los Angeles Rams got back to winning ways after their trip to Baltimore

Brock Vierra

Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Earlier in the week, I gave the Los Angeles Rams five predictions for their contest against the Baltimore Ravens. Now that the game is done and dusted, let's see how they performed.

1. Stafford goes supernova

Matthew Stafford will continue his MVP pace with over 300 yards passing, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. C.J. Stroud lit up the Ravens' secondary last week and while it's expected that the Ravens will bring a more formidable attitude to this contest, Stafford is much better than Stroud so that shouldn't make a difference.

Matthew Stafford
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Not quite. Stafford was efficient but not supernova. Puka Nacua missed most of the game with an injury, so that played a factor into things, but Stafford also put the ball where they needed it to go. Stafford went 17/26 for 181 yards and one touchdown. He missed an open Davante Adams for a second score.

2. Kyren Williams responds with solid day in the office

After last week, Kyren Williams will respond with over 100 total yards of offense and at least one touchdown.

Kyren Williams
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23), tight end Tyler Higbee (89) and quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) celebrate after scoring a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Williams did respond. While he didn't cross the 100 total yards mark, hauling in 87, it was how he got those yards that tells the story. An incredible catch on third down led into Williams scoring the first touchdown of the game, and it was his legs that helped put the game on ice. Efficient day for Williams.

3. Davante Adams has one of the best days of his career

In my opinion, the Ravens and Kyle Hamilton in particular will be tasked with taking away Puka Nacua's natural pass lanes, opening up the outside for Adams to exploit. I predict at least eight catches, 150 yards, and two touchdowns.

Davante Adams
Oct 12, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) carries the ball defended by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson (32) during the first quarter of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Not even close. Nacua's extended absence closed some of those gaps and Adams was covered tightly. Stafford did miss him when he was open in the end zone but Adams also failed to catch certain passes. Regardless, it was another winning effort from the All-Pro, but with four receptions for 39 yards, he didn't come close to a defining day.

4. Jared Verse and Byron Young tee off

With Cooper Rush getting the start, I see both Verse and Young being moved around to give Rush different defensive looks while still placing both me in a position to succeed. I predict both Young and Verse will combine for four total sacks.

Jared Verse
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Jared Verse (8) and linebacker Byron Young (0) wait in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

They finished with three sacks but nine quarterback hits. Phenomenal.

5. Shaun Dolac gets the Lions share of snaps and proves why he's the answer to a missing Omar Speights

Speights is doubtful and the Rams' coaching staff can't get enough of Dolac. I saw him in preseason and he just had that it factor. It's hard to explain but there's something about Dolac that screams success. Whether it's the passionate play or how much he buys into the program.

Shaun Dolac
Sep 28, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Shaun Dolac (56) celebrates after forcing the Indianapolis Colts to punt in the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Rams love Troy Reeder. Nothing more needs to be said.

