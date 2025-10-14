Rams Mailbag: Addressing What Happened in Baltimore
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams fans have questions regarding their team after the franchise's win in Baltimore and here are some answers.
With Puka potentially being out, do you see more opportunities for Konata? Puka is essential to the run game, do you think they lean on the pass more? More Ferguson?
I don't think they lean on the pass more, even if Nacua is out because they still have Jordan Whittington as a lead blocker and he can get the job done. I think back to last season and with no Nacua or Cooper Kupp, Kyren Williams still got carries.
In fact, he got more so I think the opposite will happen. If Nacua is out, the Rams will pound the rock and then target Davante Adams. No on Ferguson unless someone else is injured. Ferguson had 17 snaps against the Ravens and that's where I think he'll be until the latter part of the season.
I do see more for Konata Mumpfield and for good reason. Watch the film, he's sending defensive backs to the wrong area codes.
Is it Karty or the holder?
It's Karty, the coaching, and everything but Ethan Evans. While the blame can easily be thrown around and while several fans are calling for Special Teams Coordinator Chase Blackburn's job, at the end of the day, these are simple errors.
It's eleven men not getting the job done. Whether it's blocks, the way Karty kicks or anything else, it's everyone's fault and I'm not sure a coaching change is the fix but at this point, what is the answer?
Regardless, this is bad football. Kicking a field goal isn't easy but neither is winning a championship and no team has ever won a title playing bad football so the blame is on everyone. The problem isn't assigning blame; it's that at least 25 NFL teams don't have a problem that plagues the Rams.
Just curious why every week the offense takes so long to get moving. It seems like the game plan isn't well prepared
To be fair, the Rams kicked off against the Ravens at 10:00 am Los Angeles time but I don't know. While Stafford's numbers have been amazing, that's often come from him turning it on in the fourth quarter and that paired with Sean McVay's X-factor of youthful arrogance, those two provide the perfect mix of screw it juice to pull any game out of the fire.
My theory is that McVay's offense no longer has an identity. Yes, the offense is as brilliant as the men that run it but it's brilliant when players are. Players aren't as brilliant to start out the game because they're trying to get their feel.
So when those players don't have it on early, the Rams do not have the power run or quick pass game to instantly turn on the offense that other teams have. The Rams refuse to bring in a sixth offensive lineman, occasionally use two tight end sets, and expect wide receivers to block bigger, stronger defenders flying downhill.
The lack of motion by the Rams offense genuinely confuses me, but not as much as the lack of pre-snap creativity or creativity in general. When's the last time the Rams ran a lateral play, a direct snap to a running back, a wide receiver in the backfield? When is the last time a non-quarterback threw a pass for the Rams?
The juice that the Detroit Lions, Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles have with their offenses, the Rams don't have it. I also don't think they've adequately replaced Cooper Kupp's blocking ability and intelligence. That's my thoughts.
Really concerned about the red zone offense at the moment, Brock. McVay's play calling feels vanilla and teams can predict it. How can we fix it?
I think the answer has always been Kyren Williams. While not the popular answer due to the fumbling issues, his usage in the pass game has driven the Rams towards the end zone and into it multiple times over the Rams' last two games.
Williams' usage also set up play action, which Stafford used to find Tyler Higbee last Saturday and Davis Allen throughout the season.
For McVay, his play-calling is vanilla and predictable. It's the brilliance of it. He knows everyone knows his system, so when they understand the rhythm, switch up the beat. McVay's offense works, especially in the latter parts of the game, due to his play sequencing. He'll run his basic stuff and then play mind games for the next three quarters, targeting every spot a defensive coordinator fails to predict.
The problem with that is the Rams wouldn't need to have these fourth-quarter rallies if they turned those drives into touchdowns. Things are changing though.
Also and I've been saying this for three years now: Fullback...and not Jordan Whittington.
