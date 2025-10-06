Rams' Hated Rivals Suffer NFL's Worst Loss of 2025
In what can only be described as a surprising and wildly unpredictable turn of events, the Los Angeles Rams did not suffer the most heartbreaking loss of the week in the NFC West as their rival, the Arizona Cardinals endured a meltdown so brutal, it would've become a story passed down through generations via oral tradition as a warning of what can happen if a team dares to tempt the football gods if not for cameras.
At one point in the ballgame, the Cardinals were up 21-6 with their opponent, the Tennessee Titans showing no life. However, one inexcusable moment of a lapse in judgment doomed Arizona's winning efforts, a moment that has ESPN's NFL Nation calling the game the worst loss of Jonathan Gannon's era.
What Went Wrong
"Undoubtedly," stated ESPN NFL Nation's Josh Weinfuss. "The way the Cardinals lost, with gaffe after gaffe costing them, Sunday's performance will go down in Cardinals history. Arizona led 21-6 just about 20 minutes into the game and didn't score another point, losing to a previously winless team at home."
"Arizona figuratively and literally dropped the ball in this one, capsulized when running back Emari Demercado dropped the football short of the goal line as he raced in for a 72-yard would-be touchdown. The Titans got the ball on the touchback and scored a TD of their own. Arizona now has a three-game losing streak, with games against the Colts and the Packers coming up."
The Cardinals would never score again in the ballgame while the Titans scored 16 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, including a game-winning field goal as time expired to win their first game of the season. As a result of the loss, Arizona falls to fourth place in the division.
For Demercado, things got even worse with Gannon getting in his face, tearing him a new one while Gannon appears to make forceful, intentional, physical contact with him.
To add insult to injury, while up 21-12 with under five minutes left, Arizona intercepted Cam Ward while in the red zone. The defender fumbled the ball despite not being touched by anyone and while the ball was loose, it was kicked accidentally into the endzone by another Cardinals defender and was recovered by Tyler Lockett for a Titans touchdown.
Despite all of that, the Titans failed the two-point but Arizona couldn't run out the clock, giving Tennessee the final possession to win the ballgame.
