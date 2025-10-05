Rams Show Public Support for Kyren Williams After Costly Turnover
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. While the reality of Kyren Williams' fumble has set in as the play was one in a series of plays that defined the reason the Los Angeles Rams lost to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.
In the days following, the Rams have not changed their tone in full support of Williams. After back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons in 2023 and 2024 that drove the team towards the postseason, he has the trust of the team.
Sean McVay
“I think the first thing is you let him know you love him and you appreciate him as a competitor," stated McVay. "I think that's why I feel so sick about the way that the game ended. There are opportunities where he makes a big fourth down conversion after that to be able to keep a drive alive and you wanted to be able to give guys an opportunity to be able to respond and that's what he's consistently done. You go back and you look at it… I think you want to make sure that you let guys know that you number one, love them unconditionally, you support them and you want to try to be able to give them the tools to solve the problems."
"Anytime in this league with the way guys attack at the football, if you don't have both hands on the ball in traffic, you're going to leave yourself susceptible for it to come out. It's what it appeared like what occurred right there. But I love that guy. I'm riding with him and we have to figure out a way to improve and he'll be the first to take accountability, which is why you want to put your arm around him and be right there with him. I'm no different than him in terms of where we can all collectively improve. I expect everybody to have that approach.”
Poona Ford and Byron Young
The Rams' defensive lineman took to twitter to voice their support for Williams. Both men were instrumental in getting the ball back to the Rams offense after the fumble and in overtime.
Williams took responcibility after the game, vowing to be better. On the night, Williams had two receiving touchdowns and it appears his usage as a route runner either opens up space for another or he's the open man.
