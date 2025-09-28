Rams Jared Verse Attacks Colts Game With Veteran Confidence
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. No player has redefined the Rams' defense in the post-Aaron Donald era than Jared Verse. Verse has been a force of nature since joining the league, and despite being the third EDGE player selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, Verse has proven he's one of the best defenders in the NFL by joining Donald as a winner of the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.
The Rams selected Verse at 19 after the Colts passed over him with the 15th overall pick to select UCLA's Laiatu Latu.
On Sunday, the two parties will meet, and while there's no beef, Verse made it clear this week he understands his enemy, and he's ready to be one part of an eleven-man unit whose goal is to seek and destroy. This is what Verse had to say about his opponents' star players.
Daniel Jones
“He’s playing his best brand of football right now and he's who he should have been coming out [of college]," stated Verse. "This is exactly who he is. He's dotting stuff up. He can roll out the pocket. He's faster than a lot of people think."
"You have to be cautious of it and they've only given up two sacks. You have be respectful of the O-line. They have dogs all across the O-line, but you have to know where the advantages are, where the good matchups are. I'm feeling pretty confident in the [opportunity] that we have to take advantage.”
Jonathan Taylor
“He's a home run hitter," stated Verse. "You give him a gap, he's going to take it to the house. Like I said, their O-line’s really good and they put him in a good position. They do their one to five, adding a tight end or two, a one to six, one to seven. They all block really well. They run their feet and then once he has that one little gap, he can take off. He's a fast dude. He had that big run against the Broncos the other day and he was gone.”
After falling short to the Philadelphia Eagles last week, Verse and the Rams are set to take on a similar opponent in what could be one of the deciding games for early-season narratives.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE