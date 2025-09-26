Jared Verse Provides Honest Assessment on Rams Defense
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued with their week four preparations on Thursday as the team gets ready to take on the undefeated Indianapolis Colts. Before practice, Rams coordinators Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula spoke at the podium, supplementing statements made by head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday.
After practice, Jared Verse and Puka Nacua took to the podium.
Watch Jared Verse' Press Conference Below
On Wednesday, Sean McVay shared his thoughts on the Rams' defense.
Q: What have you seen from the defense’s development and what do you want to continue to improve?
"I think our style of play, our toughness, our physicality [has developed]," stated McVay. "I think we're a relentless defense with our front. I was really pleased with how we stopped the run. I was really pleased with how we swarmed to the football. They have some great players that were able to make some plays. You want to make people earn everything. We’ve had a couple penalties. It’s been minimized, but there was a couple that extended drives. In some instances when it's a bang-bang, catch-tackle, let’s bring the guy down instead of maybe trying to address the ball until our help gets there. I've been really pleased with our defense."
"You look at it and we want to be able to come away with that result, but there were so many good things throughout the course of the game. You don't get a 26-7 lead without some excellent stuff. I think when we earn the right to be able to get people in known pass situations, you feel like you get a chance to be able to have the pen in your hands defensively. I've been really pleased with them. I love the way that [Defensive Coordinator] Chris [Shula] and our defensive coaching staff are really being able to bring the skill sets of each of these players to life. I love the way they stay connected. I love the way they celebrate each other's successes and I love the way they stay even keeled when we face some adversity. I feel that way about our whole team, but I'm excited about us continuing to really be able to develop and establish our identity. I think there was a lot of stuff the other day that's in alignment of what we're hunting up.”
