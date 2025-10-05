Why the Rams Are Still Contenders
Through five weeks of the 2025 NFL season, the Los Angeles Rams are sitting at 3-2 after enduring a tough loss to their divisional rival San Francisco 49ers on Thursday Night Football. Despite the Niners being without starting quarterback Brock Purdy and most of their top offensive weapons, they were able to get a statement game from backup Mac Jones, who led them to a 26-23 overtime victory over LA.
Not only were the Rams unable to take advantage of all of San Francisco's injuries, but they lost mostly due to self-inflicted wounds. Kyren Williams was well on his way to scoring a go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes of regulation, but fumbled before he could cross the goal line.
He wasn't the only one to put the ball on the ground for LA, though, as Matthew Stafford also coughed one up earlier in the night. The Rams' kicking troubles continued in this one as well, as Joshua Karty went wide right on a 53-yard attempt. They also had the chance to tie the game up again in overtime, but elected to go for it on 4th-and-1, losing the game when Kyren Williams was stuffed at the line of scrimmage.
There's still optimism for the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams' loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday marked their second heartbreaker of the season. They took their first defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles, or rather, at the hand of defensive tackle Jordan Davis, who blocked LA's game-winning field goal attempt in Week 2.
The Rams could easily be 4-0 right now had it not been for a handful of missed opportunities and brutal mistakes. There's still a significant amount of optimism for LA's prospects as a contender this year, due to their strong showing on offense so far, as well as the outstanding performance from their pass rush before Week 4.
FanDuel currently has them listed at +1800 to win the Super Bowl this season, just behind the Los Angeles Chargers with the eighth-best odds in the NFL. They sit at fifth to claim the NFC's top spot at +900, narrowly edged out by the Niners at +850.
The same trend applies to the NFC West, with San Francisco claiming the best odds at -105, while LA trails just behind at +240. Clearly, their recent head-to-head that fell in favor of the 49ers will have significant ramifications moving forward.
