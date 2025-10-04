3 Telling Fantasy Stats from Rams Loss to 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams just took an extremely tough loss to the San Francisco 49ers. They came into Week 5 pretty heavily favored at home, but gave away the game to a struggling and injured Niners team.
On the bright side, the Rams offense continued to roll, racking up 456 total yards and 23 points on a proven stout defense. They were exposed on the other side of the ball, though. San Francisco came into this game without starting quarterback Brock Purdy, and a host of their top weapons were also sidelined with injury, including George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk, Jauan Jennings, and Ricky Pearsall.
Still, they were able to consistently move the chains with Mac Jones and some emergency playmakers like Kendrick Bourne and Jake Tonges.
This was a very revealing game about LA's fantasy prospects moving forward. Here's what we learned.
Rams are still an elite fantasy team
1. +0.27 EPA on pass plays vs. -0.34 EPA on run plays
The San Francisco 49ers are a smart, talented, and tough defense, led by linebacker Fred Warner and Defensive Coordinator Robert Saleh. Still, they've been more susceptible this season than in years past. The Jacksonville Jaguars were able to run the ball all over the Niners' D in Week 4. The Rams couldn't replicate that performance on Thursday night.
Kyren Williams had a decent day on the ground, tallying 65 yards on 14 carries, but LA ultimately faltered because the 49ers forced a fumble against him on a would-be touchdown run in regulation and got a crucial stop on 4th-and-1 in overtime to seal the game. Rams Head Coach Sean McVay is a big fan of establishing the run and taking pressure off his passing game, but it looks like he might need to lean more on Matthew Stafford and the air attack in 2025.
2. Kyren Williams - 10 targets
Just because the Rams might need to shift to a more pass-heavy offense doesn't mean that Kyren Williams still can't be just as involved, though. He's still clearly one of the most elusive ball-carriers in the league, and he proved that again against the 49ers, totaling 131 yards and two touchdowns on 22 touches.
That stat line includes eight catches on 10 targets for 66 yards and both scores. His usage in the passing game has steadily increased throughout this early season. Hopefully, it'll only continue to trend up, as it'll benefit him, the team, and his fantasy drafters.
3. One sack
The Los Angeles Rams D/ST was a top-10 unit in fantasy coming into Week 5. They were able to do so despite not forcing a ton of turnovers or getting touchdowns on defense and special teams. Most of their fantasy viability comes from the Rams' ability to get sacks and hold opponents to low-scoring totals.
It's looking like LA's D/ST might not be able to be trusted against elite offensive lines and smart offenses, though. The Rams got just one sack on Mac Jones on Thursday, with Trent Williams essentially neutralizing Jared Verse or whoever was in front of him on a given play. Los Angeles still has plenty of favorable matchups left where its defense should be able to tee off on the opposing quarterback.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra to get all our revealing Rams' fantasy stats this year.
Please let us know your thoughts on these numbers from Rams vs. 49ers when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.