Rams Named Solid Fit for Big 12 Playmaker
While the 2026 NFL Draft is a little under a year away, it's never too early to look at who the next great Rams playmaker could be and according to Arizona State on SI's Tanner Cappellini, it's Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson that could be making plays in Los Angeles next season
I had Leavitt going to the Rams, and now I have his receiver going there as well," wrote Cappellini. "Part of this is that Sean McVay is an offensive genius. He has worked exceptionally well with wide receivers.
"Under McVay, Cooper Kupp had 1,947 yards in 2021, which is the second all-time in a single season. Additionally, Puka Nacua holds the rookie records for most receptions and yards in a season. So, McVay could work absolute wonders with Tyson's versatile skill set."
"Tyson's ability to run after the catch would be a fantastic fit in McVay's offense, where Tyson could have three thousand years in a season. Exaggerating aside, Tyson has the size and speed that McVay has shown that he covets in his offenses."
There's no doubt about it, Tyson would be the perfect addition to the Rams. Not only is he projected to be selected where the team usually drafts in the first round, but his cheap contract would give the Rams the ability to utilize the final year of Matthew Stafford as a season they could go all in with short-term contracts to premier football mercenaries.
On top of that, if Tyson is as good as advertised, something I believe in fully, he will be a first-round draft pick, which would give the Rams' a fifth-year option. That option would give the Rams the financial flexibility to maintain their core, especially with an expected rookie quarterback.
There's another angle to this as well. Let's not mince words, Tyson is the exact type of player the 49ers, Cardinals, and Seahawks love. If the Rams don't grab him, he'll hurt the franchise.
While the draft is far away, players like Tyson drive moves made during the season, especially discussions on trading draft picks for players in pursuit of a Super Bowl.
So when it comes down to it, is Tyson the type of player that makes the Rams hesitate from executing a massive trade? I think he is.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE