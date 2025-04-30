What Exactly Rams Are Getting From Josaiah Stewart
The Los Angeles Rams draft process went as well as it could have this past weekend. After trading to land an additional first round pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, the Rams continued to add immediate difference makers to their scheme, up and down the selection process.
One player that the Rams ultimately stole right under the nose of the rest of the National Football League was Josaiah Stewart, a defensive end out of the University of Michigan. Stewart was selected 90th overall and fit the mold of his third round projection.
The Rams, as we have seen, have been devoted to enhancing their defensive line. Last season, several 2024 draft picks made an impact on the franchise's path back to the playoffs, as they were one win away from punching their ticket to the NFC Championship game.
With Stewart falling to the Rams, he is bound to see a ton of time on the playing field, as we saw last season with their other draft picks. The former Wolverine has a chance to add necessary insurance to the Rams' defense, boosting it from where it was last season.
According to PFF.com, last season, the newest Ram defender earned an overall grade of 91.2, making him an elite type defender when he is on the field. Securing 440 defensive snaps in 11 games played, the Rams' third rounder has a ton of upside that the Rams House should be excited about.
In his collegiate career between the University of Michigan and Coastal Carolina, Stewart played in 50 games, collecting 150 total tackles, 84 solo tackles, 30 quarterback sacks, and 48 tackles for loss. Last season alone, he had 8.5 quarterback sacks and 13 tackles for loss.
In 2024, the Rams allowed a ton of offenses to move the football down the field, ranking near the bottom of the NFL in defensive net yards allowed on average per game. Addressing more needs on the defense, including Stewart, the Rams could be on the path to becoming a Top 20 defense for 2025.
Stewart is also projected to become a plus starter, something the Rams will continue to bring out in him.
