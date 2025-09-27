Rams vs. Colts: Key Matchups for Week 4
The Los Angeles Rams will return home this weekend as they host the undefeated Indianapolis Colts, the hottest football team in the NFL, for an intriguing Week 4 matchup at SoFi Stadium. Head coach Sean McVay is looking to get his team back on track following a brutal loss in Philadelphia, hoping to make a statement against the surging Colts.
The Colts have several key players making major impacts in ways that were not expected entering the season. As the Rams look to re-establish themselves as major contenders in the NFC, they will hope to slow down the offensive firepower Indianapolis has found with head coach Shane Steichen, who entered the season on the hot seat. Let's look at the key matchups for this weekend.
Indianapolis Colts QB Daniel Jones vs. L.A. Rams QB Matthew Stafford
This isn't a true one-on-one matchup, but a dual nonetheless. Who would've thought that Jones, left out to dry by the New York Giants, could find himself and rebound in a significant way in Indianapolis? After competing in a quarterback competition this summer, Jones is playing the best football of his life through the first three games; he could run into trouble against a feisty Rams front seven that can generate consistent pressure.
On the other hand, Stafford is looking to rebound this weekend after having some terrible misses in the loss to the Eagles this past weekend. The lingering back injury could be a key reason for the misfires, but it is too early to say. A good day against a solid Colts defense could help realign his path heading into Week 5.
L.A. Rams run defense vs. Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor is on a roll once again to start the year, leading the league in missed tackles, yards after contact, and yards after contact per attempt, according to NFL Pro. The All-Pro running back is a challenge for any opposing run defense.
The Rams may have a different answer than the previous three defenses the Colts have faced: they are eighth in the NFL in yards after contact per attempt allowed and have the lowest missed-tackle rate in the league, a significant rebound from last season. This unit, headed by Kobie Turner and Poona Ford, will be key in slowing down the Colts' offense overall, forcing Jones into obvious passing situations.
L.A. Rams DB Quentin Lake vs. Indianapolis Colts WR Josh Downs
Josh Downs is one of the better slot receivers in the game, winning with great quickness and explosiveness to erase cushions, attack blind spots in zone spacing, and create after the catch. His hypothetical matchup will be against the Rams' top nickel, Quentin Lake.
The former UCLA Bruin had one of his best coverage days against the Eagles, with four passes defended, and is allowing the lowest completion percentage amongst all slot defenders, per NFL Pro. Another great showing here from Lake could erase the Colts' chances of attacking the middle of the field.
