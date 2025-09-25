Ram Digest

Rams' Chris Shula Details Strides Made By Defense

The Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator is very happy with his unit

Brock Vierra

Jul 31, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula speaks to the media after training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
Jul 31, 2024; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula speaks to the media after training camp at Loyola Marymount University. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images / Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued with their week four preparations on Thursday as the team gets ready to take on the undefeated Indianapolis Colts. Before practice, Rams coordinators Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula spoke at the podium, supplementing statements made by head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday.

Watch Chris Shula's Presser Below

On Wednesday, Sean McVay spoke about Rams defenders Quentin Lake and Jaylen McCollough, diving into their contributions and their impact on Shula's defense.

Q: What areas has Quentin Lake improved this season?

“He’s so versatile," stated McVay. "He's so tough. The majority of his snaps are coming from the nickel slot position. You get a lot of play opportunities. You're around the football based on how the landscape of the league unfolds. There’s a lot of inside-out passing. There's a lot of the perimeter control and some of the RPOs and the screen game."

Quentin Lake
Sep 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) before action against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"He’s been outstanding. I think his technique is great. I think if you just watch the way that he plays snap in and snap out, this guy's a dog. He has such a great way about being able to lead his teammates. He's so damn smart. He's so tough. I think technically he's playing really well in the coverage phases. He does a lot of different things where you're, in essence, in some of the traffic situations that inside linebackers are in. He's stout. He's a complete football player. Then when we're on our base defense, he's playing safety. I love Quentin Lake. I'm really grateful to be working with him and I've been really pleased and proud of what he's done through the first three weeks.”

Q: Could you talk about Jaylen McCollough’s sack against the Eagles?

“I think those types of plays, they bring momentum to the whole team," stated McVay. "You get a free runner because there's a little bit of confusion. They try to quick snap you right there. It’s big time. He's had a couple sacks already this year."

Jaylen McCollough
Jun 3, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Jaylen McCollough (2) during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"We had a couple situations where there were some free runners the other day and I think we've done an excellent job. Our defensive coaches, Chris [Shula] and those guys are doing a good job of putting people in the right positions. Ultimately, the players are then delivering and ‘Tank’ [Jaylen McCollough) is guy that brings great energy all the time. That was a big time play for us.”

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.