Rams' Chris Shula Details Strides Made By Defense
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued with their week four preparations on Thursday as the team gets ready to take on the undefeated Indianapolis Colts. Before practice, Rams coordinators Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula spoke at the podium, supplementing statements made by head coach Sean McVay on Wednesday.
Watch Chris Shula's Presser Below
On Wednesday, Sean McVay spoke about Rams defenders Quentin Lake and Jaylen McCollough, diving into their contributions and their impact on Shula's defense.
Q: What areas has Quentin Lake improved this season?
“He’s so versatile," stated McVay. "He's so tough. The majority of his snaps are coming from the nickel slot position. You get a lot of play opportunities. You're around the football based on how the landscape of the league unfolds. There’s a lot of inside-out passing. There's a lot of the perimeter control and some of the RPOs and the screen game."
"He’s been outstanding. I think his technique is great. I think if you just watch the way that he plays snap in and snap out, this guy's a dog. He has such a great way about being able to lead his teammates. He's so damn smart. He's so tough. I think technically he's playing really well in the coverage phases. He does a lot of different things where you're, in essence, in some of the traffic situations that inside linebackers are in. He's stout. He's a complete football player. Then when we're on our base defense, he's playing safety. I love Quentin Lake. I'm really grateful to be working with him and I've been really pleased and proud of what he's done through the first three weeks.”
Q: Could you talk about Jaylen McCollough’s sack against the Eagles?
“I think those types of plays, they bring momentum to the whole team," stated McVay. "You get a free runner because there's a little bit of confusion. They try to quick snap you right there. It’s big time. He's had a couple sacks already this year."
"We had a couple situations where there were some free runners the other day and I think we've done an excellent job. Our defensive coaches, Chris [Shula] and those guys are doing a good job of putting people in the right positions. Ultimately, the players are then delivering and ‘Tank’ [Jaylen McCollough) is guy that brings great energy all the time. That was a big time play for us.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE