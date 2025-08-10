Five Instant Observations From The Rams' First 2025 Preseason Game
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday by a score of 31-21. The team put the pedal to the metal in their victorious effort and here are five takeaways from the event.
1. Sean McVay has the Rams rolling
If the cover image wasn't enough to detail the intensity of Sean McVay and the Rams, their play did. While Joe Milton may not be the best quarterback, he's faster than most and has the biggest arm in the NFL. Despite all that, the Rams' defense came to play with an offense destined to dominate.
For the first time in years, the Rams are one of the favorites to win a Super Bowl. McVay knows it and he's not letting up. His roster isn't either.
2. Stetson Bennett came through when called upon
This was the night Stetson Bennett needed to quiet any noise that he was only good when not under fire. Dallas showed up ready to put Bennett on the ground and despite all that, he displayed the touch and poised his performance behind closed doors and in training camp promised.
3. Xavier Smith won the day
No player did more for their career on Saturday than Xavier Smith. Smith is a player who was meant to play special teams. That was the general consensus. However, many of us who have been with the team have seen Smith take a step up on offense. On Saturday, he dominated, and his play put the Rams in the red zone twice. The Rams scored touchdowns on those drives.
4. The Rams have a linebacker room full of potential
Elias Neal, Pooh Paul Jr, and Shaun Dolac showed they can tackle, cover, and play sound football, maintaining the structure of the defense. This Rams linebacker room might be the deepest they have had in the McVay era with Paul commanding a defense that continually bended, but refused to break.
5. Cam Lampkin made a strong case to make the 53-man roster
Lampkin and A.J. Green were excellent in the secondary but it was Lampkin who secured the interception that stopped Dallas from closing the gap on the Rams 11 point lead in the second half. Lampkin and Green made strong cases but Lampkin has had a strong camp and this may be what decides it for the Rams.
