Stetson Bennett and the Rams Delivered Victory Against the Cowboys
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams had themselves a day at SoFi Stadium against the Dallas Cowboys.
It was an interesting look for the Rams on offense. Mike LaFleur was named playcaller for the contest as AJ Acuri and David Quessenberry got the starts at the tackle position. This was Stetson Bennett's moment and he came out firing. Bennett routinely found Xavier Smith and it was the special teams ace that proved he's a dynamic weapon on offense.
It was the Stetson Bennett show in Inglewood.
On the first drive of the game, Bennett hit Smith deep downfield on 4th and six to set up the Rams in the red zone. While Dallas challenged the play, Smith clearly made a difficult reception, finding space for his feet in between the defender and the sideline.
Blake Corum would punch it in for a touchdown a few plays later.
After stopping a Joe Milton-led Dallas offense on their initial drive of the game, Bennett got back to work. After the Rams used a strong rushing attack to batter the Dallas interior, Smith once again burned Dallas deep, resulting in a defensive pass interference call in the red zone.
With Drake Stoops throwing some violent blocks that he was on the bad end of, Corum punched the ball in for his second score of the game, effectively ending his night. When given a moment of daylight, Corum was slicing through the defense like a hot knife through butter. The Dallas defense was melting.
Bennett started strong, having a career high in passing yards in one quarter with 114 yards. He would have had more if Smith wasn't tackled on the DPI call.
This game was dictated by discipline with the Cowboys having none.
On the Cowboys next offensive drive, Milton threw a deep pass that Shaun Jolly committed defensive pass interferance on. The Cowboys, seemingly in control, would gain the first down. However, they would be backed up after the official, running on the sidelines, collided with CeeDee Lamb (who isn't playing) as Lamb entered the restricted space.
Then Josh Wallace put the hit stick on Luke Schoonmaker, and was then controversially called for unsportsmanlike conduct for his post hit celebration. Jolly would then be called for a highly questionable DPI penalty again but Dallas would make multiple procedureal penalties before settling for a field goal.
Dallas was lucky as Charles Woods almost intercepted Milton for what would have been a pick six.
The Rams defense was strong with Shaun Dolac, Elias Neal, and Pooh Paul Jr making multiple plays. Dolac and Neal were strong in coverage while Paul was a tackling machine.
On offense, Bennett and the Rams began to stall out, not scoring again in the first half. The Rams defense would hold Dallas to a field goal to lead 14-3 at the break.
The Rams and Cowboys would trade interceptions to begin the second half. However, the Rams defense held strong to hold the Cowboys scoreless, with Malik Dixon-Williams hitting Joe Milton out of bounds a yard before the first down marker. That play was on fourth down, resulting in a turnover on downs.
Bennett would find his form on the following drive with Ronnie Rivers and Cody Schrader helping the Rams score with Bennett hitting Schrader for the score.
Milton would lead a drive downfield and after a heroic effort by the Rams run defense, Milton went to the air for the score. Dallas would convert the two point attempt.
That's when the Rams locked in to end the game. Brennan Presley had a massive return on the insuing play with Cody Schrader running the Rams into the red zone. Bennett would throw his second touchdown of the game, putting the game on ice.
The Cowboys would put Will Grier in after Milton suffered an elbow injury, and while Grier did run the ball in for a score, the Rams would run the clock out, securing victory.
Bennett had his moment and was a star. Jarquez Hunter continued to dominate with his physical nature, and on defense, A.J. Green and Cam Lampkin, who had the interception, made strong cases to make the 53-man roster.
However, it was Xavier Smith who won the day with a flawless performance.
Rams win 31-21.
