WATCH: Rams Kevin Dotson's 2025 Training Camp Presser
LOS ANGELES, Ca. On Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams completed their final practice of training camp, completing what has been an intense two weeks filled with ten practices that has prepped the roster for the upcoming physical toll of preseason and the regular season.
Watch Kevin Dotson's Press Conference Below
On Saturday, Rams head coach Sean McVay answered questions from the media following practice.
Q: Do you have any advice for Jaguars head coach Liam Coen?
“Oh yeah. [Jacksonville Jaguars Head Coach] Liam and I talk a lot and I think it's about leaning on the people around you and don't feel like you have to have all the answers," stated McVay. "Make sure that you do a great job of being able to delegate to the great people that you've surrounded yourself with. Liam knows way more than I knew when I first got the job so he's way ahead of the curve like all these other guys that are getting their opportunities to go do their thing. So, they won't make the same mistakes I did.”
Q: Could you comment on the depth and versatility of the tight end room?
“It’s big. I think what it does is it gives us the ability to be able to mix personnels. Ultimately, it's how do we bring it to life? What does that really look like? I feel like we've got a really deep tight end room. [Tight Ends Coach Scott] ‘Scooter’ Huff has done an excellent job, but [Tight End] Tyler Higbee leading the way. I think [Tight End] Colby Parkinson and [Tight End] Davis Allen have been outstanding and I've really been pleased with [Tight End] Terrence Ferguson. It's unfortunate that he got a little bit of a groin, don't know how long he'll be out for. We are going to be smart and you can see at this point when you get into that third block, some of those things can wear on you or you're getting some guys with some soft tissue stuff. We do want to be smart with him, but that gives us a real chance to be versatile and we got some depth that running back that you feel good about and it was asked earlier about Konata. I think [Wide Receiver] Xavier Smith's another guy and [Wide Receiver] Jordan Whittington continues to take steps and then we know those top three guys. Feel really good about that and if you're looking at a positive, like I've mentioned, can't wait to be able to get [Quarterback] Matthew [Stafford] back out here leading the way and I know he's chomping at the bit as well. In the meantime, [Quarterback] Stetson [Bennett] and [Quarterback] Jimmy [Garoppolo] are doing a really good job of continuing to get better and use these reps for their benefits.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE