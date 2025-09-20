Rams Sean McVay Shares Honest Thoughts on Eagles' Jalen Carter
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams were on the verge of their third trip to the NFC title game in the McVay era last season until Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter put a stop to the Rams' desperate final drive in the NFC Divisional Round.
Carter, a known game-wrecker, has been the critical piece on defense that saw the franchise not only return to the Super Bowl two years after their defeat in the NFL's beloved finale but was also a big reason the team was victorious in Super Bowl LIX. On Friday, Rams head coach Sean McVay shared his thoughts on Carter.
McVay on Jalen Carter
“You have to be aware of him, but they have impact players all over this defense. That's what makes them great. It’s as good a coach as you can go against in terms of understanding how to put them in the right spots, playing to their strengths and the feel for the flow of a game."
"Jalen is excellent. I have a lot of respect for him going against him twice last year. You look at the resume and the body of work that he has, but you could go through their front, their second level and their backend. They are the real deal. We're excited about it, but he's awesome.”
How Carter Affects the Rams
Jalen Carter forces teams to ask themselves two questions on offense. How do we stop Jalen Carter and how does that attempt affect the rest of the offense? While the Eagles may not have the same pass-rushing threats as last season, they still have some playmakers, and if last week proved anything, Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio isn't afraid to dial up continuous blitzes.
For McVay, he's already dealing with questions at the left guard position so he will need to count on Kevin Dotson, Rob Havenstein, and Alaric Jackson to win their one on one matchups to give the Rams' passing offense a chance at being effective.
The ability to scheme receivers open and the plan to get the ball out of Matthew Stafford's hands as fast as possible will determine how effective Carter is on Sunday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE