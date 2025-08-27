Rams Sean McVay Details Reason For Massive Positional Investment
The Los Angeles Rams cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday, making the decision to retain ten offensive linemen, the most amount of players of any one position group, with the interior defensive line finishing with second, with seven players.
Such a decision would lead to several tough decisions, including the controversial move to waive ILB Pooh Paul Jr, the team's 2025 fifth-round draft pick.
Which Linemen did the Rams Keep?
Alaric Jackson, D.J. Humphries, Steve Avila, Beaux Limmer, Kevin Dotson, Coleman Shelton, Rob Havenstein, Warren McClendon, Justin Dedich, and David Quessenberry.
What's McVay's Reason?
Wondering why the decision was made to keep five tackles and five interior offensive linemen, I asked McVay on Tuesday. The answer was simple. It's difficult to find offensive linemen depth, something the Rams' head man knows all too well.
“When you look at our previous history it's hard to have ten real NFL offensive linemen on your roster. It's really cool for [Offensive Lineman] KT Leveston to get a chance to put good stuff on tape against Cleveland and they wanted to be able to trade for him for a future pick. We've had some issues in previous years where we've gotten injured. We have a veteran right tackle, obviously the situation is very unique with [Offensive Lineman] Alaric [Jackson]. While we do feel positive about that, to be able to have [Offensive Lineman] Warren McClendon, to be able to have [Offensive Lineman] David Quessenberry come in and then bring in [Offensive Lineman] D.J. Humphries."
"We felt like that's five really good NFL offensive linemen that are playing the tackle position. Then to have five guys on the inside when you’re talking about [Offensive Lineman] Steve [Avila], Coleman [Shelton], [Kevin Dotson] ‘K-dot’ as you're starting inside three. Then two young players that as rookies accumulated a bunch of experience in [Offensive Lineman] Beaux Limmer playing basically the whole year at center and then [Offensive Lineman] Justin Dedich coming in and playing a handful of snaps at the guard position. I felt like those guys earned it and felt like there was a pretty good separation that those guys all deserve spots.”
The Rams lost both Steve Avila and Jonah Jackson in the team's 2024 season-opener, with Alaric Jackson being suspended for the contest. Towards the end of the season, Rob Havenstein missed time as well.
Depth was needed, and that's exactly what the Rams acquired and kept.
