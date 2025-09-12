Why Rams Can’t Afford to Miss the Layup in Week 2
The Los Angeles Rams, after winning at home against the Houston Texans, have a two-week streak of away games. Next week, they have the Tennessee Titans, where they look to dominate against first overall pick Cam Ward in his home stadium.
Looking ahead past that, they play against the Philadelphia Eagles on the road. The Rams' offense hasn't been as explosive as it can be, and against the Eagles, they cannot afford not to be firing on all cylinders. For momentum's sake and record-wise, they must win against the Titans.
Week 2 Preview
Mason Cameron is a sports writer for Pro Football Focus, and he released his week two NFL previews, where he goes over key matchups as well as storylines heading into the game.
For the Rams, their biggest storyline heading into the game is how their offensive line will hold up after sustaining injuries in week one. Similarly, their biggest matchup will be how their defensive line can ruin the game for the Titans' offensive line
"After missing significant time this summer recovering from a back injury, Matthew Stafford returned to the field in Week 1 in top form, earning the highest PFF passing grade (93.8) in the NFL. Even still, keeping Stafford off the ground and healthy remains the team's top priority, one that just became more difficult after losing starting guards Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson to injuries", said Cameron.
Potentially, the Rams may be missing their starting left guard, right guard, as well as right tackle. That's a scary situation to be in for a team trying to protect a 37-year-old quarterback. The Rams' offensive line depth will be tested early, and they have to hope their backups can hold firm.
"Beaux Limmer and Justin Dedich project to fill in against a Titans pass rush that struggled to generate pressure against the Broncos this past week. Tennessee struggled mightily to keep its young quarterback, Cam Ward, off the ground in Week 1, allowing a league-worst 20.6% knockdown rate".
Even if the Titans couldn't generate any pressure on the Denver Broncos, they have one of the top five offensive line units in the NFL. The Rams can't afford to underestimate this team or their pas rush, which is why their offense has to be better than what it was last game.
Defensive Game Plan
"New Titans left tackle Dan Moore Jr. particularly faced troubles, with his 26.4 PFF pass-blocking grade ranking 64th out of 65 tackles in Week 1. That type of performance won’t cut it against one of the best young pass rushers in the game today, Jared Verse".
The Rams have already shown they can rely on their defense to win them games. The Texans were dealing with offensive line issues, and the Rams were able to cause problems all game. I expect the same thing to happen with the Titans.
"The Rams edge rusher is already off to a strong start in his campaign for Defensive Player of the Year, logging a top-five PFF overall grade (90.6) after Week 1. This is the type of matchup Verse feasts on, as he did last week against Houston, when he totaled four pressures and a 28.1% pass-rush win rate".
Jared Verse could lead the Rams' defense in sacks and pressure, and presuming they keep up their production all year long, that's a top-five defense in the NFL. If Verse is the best player on a top-five NFL defense, there's no way he doesn't get Defensive Player of the Year votes.
Offensive Game Plan
Though the Rams won in their season opener, their offense was a step behind their defense. Puka Nacua had an amazing game, but outside of him, their passing attack couldn't really get in rhythm. The same could be said for their ground game.
Although Kyren Williams ran in for a touchdown, he carried the ball 18 times for 66 yards and an inefficient average of 3.7 yards per carry. It felt like there was an opportunity for the run game to take off, but the Texans' defensive line proved to be too much.
That's why, against the Titans, I think the Rams should focus on their rushing attack. The Eagles' secondary has shown to be vulnerable, and the Rams have the pass catchers to make them pay. However, that all starts with making them respect the run, and this game is a perfect opportunity for their run game to start gaining some momentum.
