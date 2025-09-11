The Harsh Truth Facing Rams' Offense
Matthew Stafford was named the Offensive Player of the Week, according to an article written by Pro Football Focus, and that's indicative of the type of start to the season he had. He looked calm against a great Houston Texans defense and threw the ball over them.
Despite the Los Angeles Rams' starting off their season with a win, concerns surround them. Namely, their offense outside of Puka Nacua. Sean McVay's signature explosiveness was absent in week one, and it resulted in a slow offensive start for the Rams.
QB Power Rankings
Cody Benjamin, sports writer for CBS Sports, published his week two quarterback power rankings ahead of the next slate of NFL games. Stafford went up one spot from where he was last week, being listed as the eighth-best quarterback in the league.
"There are consecutive drives where Stafford fully looks his age (37). Then there are throws that remind you why he won a Super Bowl in Los Angeles. As long as he stays upright, his arm will eventually show up", said Benjamin.
While there were some plays that made it seem like Stafford is too old to be in the NFL, there were others that showed he's still as talented as ever. However, the Rams can't always rely on him to carry their offense like he did in week one.
He may continue to rise up the ranks in weekly quarterback power rankings, but the Rams may grind their Super Bowl hopes to the dust if they can only win on the backs of a stellar Stafford performance. Luckily, they have a chance to change things next game.
Looking Ahead
The Rams are on the road in week two against the Tennessee Titans, which should mean that their offense looks better. This is a game the Rams cannot lose; their defense, on its own, will do enough to bottle up the Titans' passing attack, and I'm sure they'll come up with some takeaways of their own.
What the Rams need to do is not only win, but dominate against this Titans team, whose defense is significantly worse than the Texans. Their offense needs to get in rhythm for when they have tougher opponents on their schedule, and this is a perfect week to do just that.
Ensure you follow us on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for all Rams content.
Please let us know your thoughts on how Stafford can play in week two when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.