WATCH: Rams' Kobie Turner Speaks After Training Camp Practice
LOS ANGELES, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams wrapped up their first padded practice of the 2025 season and upon the conclusion of Monday's activities, Rams' defensive tackle Kobie Turner answered questions from the media.
Watch Kobie Turner's Press Conference Below
Last Friday, Turner's defensive coordinator Chris Shula answered question on the team's defense.
Q: What are your early impressions of Poona Ford?
“He's been awesome," stated Turner. "He's been what we hoped and more. We really like him. Really like him in the D-line room. He's quiet outside the room, but in there you can tell they got a great rapport, especially with [Defensive Lineman] Kobie [Turner], [Defensive End] [Braden] Fiske, [Defensive End] ‘TD’ [Tyler Davis], those guys. He's been really impressive so far, so excited to see him in pads here.”
Q: What is Quentin Lake’s impact on the field?
“He’s the linchpin. He’s everything. Communicator, he moves around. How I like to say it is he allows us always to get our best guys on the field. He can play nickel. These days, a lot of times when you are playing nickel, you get put in the run through. You're almost like a linebacker sometimes in a 4-3 defense. He does that. The next thing he's covering a slot receiver and then the next thing he's deep playing middle of the post safety. Now he's playing a half field. He does all these different techniques and I think he's one of the best tacklers on the team, but I think he's probably one of the most underrated physical players in the league. He's always been one of our best tacklers and he's been one of our best communicators, smart. You can do a lot of stuff with him just because you're not going to overload him and he's going to get everybody right around him. In addition, I think he makes the guys around him play better too.”
Q: What are the similarities between Jared Verse and Aaron Donald?
“They work hard and love to be coached hard, and they love football. It's really easy with guys that do that, and Aaron Donald was like that. He was the hardest worker on the team. He led the defense. He held guys accountable for playing hard and Verse is taking steps in that direction. That's exactly where he’s at.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE