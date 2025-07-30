Rams' Kobie Turner Shares Insight on Teammate's Growth
The Los Angeles Rams are expected to be championship contenders in 2025 thanks to a roster filled with young stars and veteran leadership. As training camp begins to enter its toughest and hottest stretch, the Rams continue to show growth in multiple areas.
One of those areas of growth comes from the young, yet supremely talented defensive line that highlights Los Angeles's resurgence in recent years. One of the team's star players offered insight on the development of one of his young teammates.
Kobie Turner calls teammate Tyler Davis 'consistent'
Rams star defensive lineman Kobie Turner has been one of the most productive players at his position for the last two seasons, racking up over eight sacks in each. His growth has been exceptional, and he looks to continue this development into a top player at his position.
One player that has continued to show growth himself is former late-round pick and interior defensive lineman Tyler Davis, who Turner called consistent in his development at the next level since being drafted out of Clemson.
"He is consistent. Tyler Davis is one of the most consistent guys you're around," Turner said. "He was in all the time this offseason. I'm working out with him, with [Braden] Fiske and Poona [Ford]."
Turner said that from the technical side of things, Davis has been 'everything that you want' from someone with his body type and size, considering he is far from the norm of a prototypical defensive tackle.
"But when you see the technical aspect, we have a lot of guys who are not the biggest guys, but to be able to succeed at this level, you have to have stellar technique in the way that he plays double teams," Turner explained. "The way that he plays on the inside of his toes, the way that he strikes blocks. It's everything that you want."
Turner mentioned that there are four top players currently in the defensive line room, including Tyler Davis, and he expressed excitement about continuing to work with them.
"The top four right now of our D-line room, we're all practically interchangeable. He’s one of those top four," Turner said. "I'm excited to continue to go to work with him. That guy shows up day in and day out, and he's consistent. You know exactly what you're going to get.”
