Rams Rookie Konata Mumpfield Can Excel in Sean McVay’s Offense
The Los Angeles Rams made it a priority to bolster their offense through the draft to maximize their chances of winning a Super Bowl next season. Their first pick in the draft was Terrance Ferguson in the second round, a player who gives them some youth at the tight end position, who could also complete their passing attack.
They followed that up with their day three selection of Jarquez Hunter, who brings a different shade of offense to their already stacked running back room. The Rams finished off their 2025 draft class by taking a shot on Konata Mumpfield in the seventh round.
Mumpfield played the majority of his collegiate career at the University of Pittsburgh and improved steadily with his time on the team. In 2024, he caught 52 balls for 813 yards, averaging 15.6 yards per reception; he had five touchdowns, and his longest catch went for 46 yards.
The Rams ended the draft with a receiver after already having Puka Nacua on the roster, as well as signing Davante Adams. That means they see something in Mumpfield, and he has the potential to be the next hidden gem for the Rams that they always seem to find every year in the draft.
He's projected to be the backup behind Tutu Atwell, though that's not something that is a given. He could very well display his tenacity and willingness to catch the ball throughout training camp, and throughout the course of the season, could get the starting nod over Atwell.
They signed Atwell to a two-year deal that may have been a slight overpay, but his speed showed up in moments last season where they needed him most. What Mumpfield brings to the Rams offense is a player who excels at contested catches using his size and lanky arms.
As a rookie, he likely won't get the respect he deserves from opposing defenses, especially considering they'll have their hands full guarding Adams and Nacua. His numbers may have been limited in college, but with Matthew Stafford throwing him the ball, Mumpfield has the opportunity to burn defenses for overcommitting to the Rams' top-end talent.
