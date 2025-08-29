Morning Report: Rams Steam Towards Start of Regular Season
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams continued their push towards the regular season this week, wrapping up another solid four-day block of work. Here's everything you need to know.
The Rams will have a mandatory three days off before resuming practice on Monday.
Injuries
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford wrapped up his eighth straight full practice and second straight week of participation in team activities on Thursday. Stafford has quickly gotten back into the rhythm of the offense, and while the operation is being worked on, something that has been coming together at a rapid pace, Stafford himself has been brilliant.
He remains determined to play week one, he has no restrictions on him, and is set to participate fully in practices next week. The Rams have yet to say if he'll play week one but everything is trending in that direction.
Alaric Jackson
Jackson was the only member of the roster who didn't fully participate on Thursday. Jackson is expected back on Monday.
“Everybody was back out there today, so that was a real positive," stated Sean McVay. "I think we're getting healthy at the right time. [Offensive Lineman] Alaric Jackson will be out there on Monday. He'll also be a full participant if the plans go accordingly on Wednesday and Thursday and take part in the walk-through on Friday. I’m excited to be able to get him back out there as well.”
The Rams have yet to say if he'll play week one.
Josaiah Stewart
Stewart, who suffered a concussion, was a full participant at practice.
Rams News
Yesterday I commented that the Rams' offense looked a bit sloppy at times. McVay went into detail regarding the events at practice.
“I think we took a step in the right direction," stated McVay.
"We tried to simulate a game. Our starters got a little over 50 snaps, got a bunch of different situations, different parts of the field and some sudden changes. I thought we handled it really well. It wasn't perfect, but I think when we're going first offense versus first defense there's a high caliber of ball that you feel good about.
I think guys are understanding how to be able to toe the line. I look forward to looking at this tape, but I was really pleased with the effort on both sides. Like anything, we'll always have some things that we can learn from. I thought it was a great job being able to finish out this week. We have three days of really rest, recovery, rejuvenation and come back and put a bonus Monday and be ready to roll.”
Team Captains
The Rams also named seven team captains on Thursday: Matthew Stafford, Rob Havenstein, Kyren Williams, Quentin Lake, Nate Landman, Kobie Turner, and Ethan Evans.
League News
The Dallas Cowboys traded star defender Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers and former Rams assistant Matt LaFleur. The Cowboys received two first-round picks and Kenny Clark. The Cowboys now join the Rams and the Cleveland Browns as teams with multiple first-round picks in 2026.
The Browns own Jacksonville's first-round pick. Former Rams executive and current Jaguars general manager James Gladstone sent the pick in order to trade up to select Travis Hunter.
Parsons is now the highest-paid non-QB in the NFL.
