The 7 Players Who Will Lead the Rams in 2025
The Los Angeles Rams announced their team captains on Thursday. The players voted and named three offensive captains, three defensive captains, and a captain on Special Teams.
Offense: Matthew Stafford, Rob Havenstein, and Kyren Williams
Defense: Quentin Lake, Nate Landman, and Kobie Turner
Special Teams: Ethan Evans
Matthew Stafford, Rob Havenstein, Quentin Lake, and Kobie Turner return as captains from the 2024 season, while Kyren Williams replaces Cooper Kupp on offense. Nate Landman was named captain in his first year with the team, while Evans was added after the Rams didn't have a special teams captain last season.
Kyren Williams
Williams' behavior regarding his contract extension this season played a critical factor in the Rams being able to maintain their focus despite Stafford's absence via back issues. Williams, who was in the middle of negotiations, was considered a possible hold-out if a deal wasn't struck by training camp.
A deal wasn't struck, and with the entire NFL watching, this was Williams' moment to use his leverage to force a deal. Williams shut down any thoughts of a holdout or hold-in during his press conference before the start of camp. While that move itself was massive, now looking back, the Rams would have been in rough shape if both their starting quarterback and starting running back were not participating in practice.
Williams didn't, and it's clear that his actions and mindset are ones his teammates respect and trust.
Nate Landman
Nate Landman assimilated into the team in record time, with his teammates rallying around his inspired play. He's been a stout defender, the team's defensive signal caller, and a turnover machine.
“I think it says a lot about him," stated Sean McVay on Landman being named a captain in year one.
"I think he has really high emotional intelligence in terms of coming in, to be able to ask questions, to really be able to get familiar with his teammates and then being able to pick and choose his spots to be able to lead. I think that position in general, similar to the quarterback and the center position on offense, requires a level of communication. He’s wearing the green dot for us. He’s got great ownership from an all-22 perspective. The questions he asks… he understands what we're really trying to get done and what [Defensive Coordinator] Chris [Shula] is trying to get done. I'm really pleased with him, and he's been a great addition for us.”
Ethan Evans
Evans gets the nod as he's involved on every aspect of special teams as a kicker, punter, and holder.
