The 7 Players Who Will Lead the Rams in 2025

The players of the Los Angeles Rams went and voted for who they want to represent their team

Brock Vierra

May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs out to the practice field during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs out to the practice field during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Rams announced their team captains on Thursday. The players voted and named three offensive captains, three defensive captains, and a captain on Special Teams.

Offense: Matthew Stafford, Rob Havenstein, and Kyren Williams

Defense: Quentin Lake, Nate Landman, and Kobie Turner

Special Teams: Ethan Evans

Quentin Lake
Jan 13, 2025; Glendale, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Rams safety Quentin Lake (37) reacts during the second half against the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC wild card game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matthew Stafford, Rob Havenstein, Quentin Lake, and Kobie Turner return as captains from the 2024 season, while Kyren Williams replaces Cooper Kupp on offense. Nate Landman was named captain in his first year with the team, while Evans was added after the Rams didn't have a special teams captain last season.

Kyren Williams

Williams' behavior regarding his contract extension this season played a critical factor in the Rams being able to maintain their focus despite Stafford's absence via back issues. Williams, who was in the middle of negotiations, was considered a possible hold-out if a deal wasn't struck by training camp.

Kyren Williams
Jan 19, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles in a 2025 NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

A deal wasn't struck, and with the entire NFL watching, this was Williams' moment to use his leverage to force a deal. Williams shut down any thoughts of a holdout or hold-in during his press conference before the start of camp. While that move itself was massive, now looking back, the Rams would have been in rough shape if both their starting quarterback and starting running back were not participating in practice.

Williams didn't, and it's clear that his actions and mindset are ones his teammates respect and trust.

Nate Landman

Nate Landman assimilated into the team in record time, with his teammates rallying around his inspired play. He's been a stout defender, the team's defensive signal caller, and a turnover machine.

Nate Landman
May 28, 2025; Woodland Hills, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) participates in defensive drills during organized team activities at Rams Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I think it says a lot about him," stated Sean McVay on Landman being named a captain in year one.

"I think he has really high emotional intelligence in terms of coming in, to be able to ask questions, to really be able to get familiar with his teammates and then being able to pick and choose his spots to be able to lead. I think that position in general, similar to the quarterback and the center position on offense, requires a level of communication. He’s wearing the green dot for us. He’s got great ownership from an all-22 perspective. The questions he asks… he understands what we're really trying to get done and what [Defensive Coordinator] Chris [Shula] is trying to get done. I'm really pleased with him, and he's been a great addition for us.”

Ethan Evans

Evans gets the nod as he's involved on every aspect of special teams as a kicker, punter, and holder.

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

