Fans Debate the Best Player in Rams History
The Los Angeles Rams have a great and rich history of players who have played for them and been some of the best players not only for the Rams but in the National Football League. Both in Los Angeles and St. Louis, the Rams have had their share of great players and great moments. But who out of all the greats is the best player that has put on a Rams uniform?
The Rams have one of the best fan bases in the whole NFL. We saw that in full display last season when they all came together and helped each other get through the California wildfires that impacted the whole city of Los Angeles. It was great to see.
The Rams fans also know their football, so we asked them out of all the players they have seen from the past to the present, which one not only stands out, but which one they think is the best player of all time. And there were a lot of great choices that they picked.
"Kurt Warner. Delivered them to the promise land baby," said one fan.
Kurt Warner was something special for the Rams when they were in St. Louis. When the Rams felt lost at the quarterback position, they turned to Warner, who was an unknown talent, but when he got his chance, he showed everyone why he belonged in the NFL.
He led the Rams to their first Super Bowl with one of the greatest teams you will ever see. Warner was also an MVP and changed the quarterback culture forever.
"Can't say! There's so many!!!!," said another fan.
This makes perfect sense because between Los Angeles and St. Louis, the Rams have had some of the best players ever. For some fans, they cannot say it was just one player and leave out the others.
"Deacon Jones," added another fan.
"Jack Youngblood !!," said another fan.
"Marshall Faulk. Did everything in the backfield and as a receiver well," added another fan.
Faulk, during his time with the Rams, was one of the best, if not the best, backs in the league. You could not catch him or stop him once we found space or the hole. It was too late, Faulk was already in the endzone. One of the greatest players in Rams history.
